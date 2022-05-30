ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ameren Illinois Customers Should Expect Higher Prices

 3 days ago

(Undated) — Many residents in Illinois should expect higher energy costs this summer. According to Ameren...

Comments / 0

KWQC

Illinois residents can apply for utility assistance through LIHEAP

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - May 31 is the final day Illinois residents who may need assistance with their utility bill can sign up for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) The Pritzker Administration made a $386 million investment to support families needing assistance with heat, gas and electricity bills...
starvedrock.media

Homeowners insurance increased in Illinois more so than other states

(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates. According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln. “When we look at Illinois,...
WAND TV

IL announces $50M in infrastructure grants

CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois is giving out $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants for 34 communities, counties and localities across the state. The funds will be for critical infrastructure projects, including bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. The money will be met with $72.1 million in matching capital project commitments, bringing the total investment to almost $123 million.
National Average Gas Prices Jumps Six Cents Overnight

(Undated) – Another day, another gas price record. According to GasBuddy.com, the national average price jumped six cents from yesterday and now stands at $4.68 a gallon. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says as a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, and refiners struggling to meet demand, wholesale gas prices continue to surge, boosting prices at the pump. The statewide average here in Illinois has jumped to $5.12 a gallon. It’s $4.77 in Indiana. The price at the pump in California has hit a new high of $6.17 a gallon. Oklahoma has the lowest prices in the nation with a statewide average of $4.16 a gallon.
WAND TV

Governor signs nursing home rate reform measure

CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed equity-driven nursing home rate reform legislation, which has the goal of improving care for Illinois nursing home residents, into law. A press release from the governor's office said reform principles include higher funding tied to staffing levels, a new pay scale for...
Illinois nursing home rate reform plan signed into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois nursing homes will undergo long-awaited rate reform this year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Tuesday tying funding for nursing homes to staffing levels and the quality of care provided for seniors. Nearly 45,000 people in Illinois living in nursing homes rely on...
Gas Prices Set Memorial Day Record High

(Undated) – Gas prices hit a new record high for Memorial Day. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the current national average is hovering around $4.62 a gallon, which is a new record high without adjusting for inflation. The cost is forty-six cents higher than a month ago and $1.58 a gallon higher than Memorial Day 2021. The price per gallon in Illinois has fallen back below the five-dollar mark to $4.99 a gallon. The statewide average in Indiana is two cents cheaper than the national average at $4.60 a gallon. California continues to pay the most ridiculous prices in the nation at $6.13 a gallon. Drivers in Oklahoma and Arkansas are paying the lowest prices in the nation with statewide averages of $4.12 a gallon.
WSPY NEWS

Vehicle registration fee to be reduced for seniors

A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
Q985

Illinois Law Says You Must Clean Up Grass After Mowing

If you are in charge of lawn maintenance, whether you rent or own, there is an important law you must remember. This isn't a suggestion or common courtesy. This is an absolute must if you're mowing alongside any public roadway. And, while it may seem tedious and "not that big of a deal" it must be done. Failing to do is dangerous and illegal.
Statewide Average for Gas in Illinois is Once Again Above $5

(Undated) – It’s Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer driving season and the national average price for gas remains relatively unchanged. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average remains at $4.60 a gallon. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the statewide average here in Illinois which has seen a two-cent increase over Friday’s price, now hovering around $5.01 a gallon. The price per gallon in Indiana is forty-one cents cheaper at $4.60 a gallon. Oklahoma has the cheapest gas in the nation at $4.11 a gallon. The price per gallon in California is two dollars more at $6.11 a gallon.
Gov. Pritzker signs Nursing Home Rate Reform bill

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a nursing home reform bill he said will improve care at facilities across the state by addressing a number of issues. House Bill 0246 aims to improve care for nursing home residents by holding facility owners accountable by tying...
County Fair Season Underway This Week in Illinois

The county fair season kicks off this week in Illinois. First out of the gate is the Greene County Fair in Carrolton where Jerry Joyce is county fair board president. The Macon County Fair in Decatur also opens this week. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
NBC Chicago

How to Find Out If You're Part of The $650 Million Illinois Facebook Settlement

1.4 million people in Illinois stand to receive a check in the mail from Facebook as part of a seven-year, $650 million Class Action Lawsuit against the company. In the suit, Class Members allege the company broke the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing biometric data -- also known as physical characteristics -- of users without their consent, through things like facial recognition technology.
