Ameren Illinois Customers Should Expect Higher Prices

(Undated) – Gas prices hit a new record high for Memorial Day. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the current national average is hovering around $4.62 a gallon, which is a new record high without adjusting for inflation. The cost is forty-six cents higher than a month ago and $1.58 a gallon higher than Memorial Day 2021. The price per gallon in Illinois has fallen back below the five-dollar mark to $4.99 a gallon. The statewide average in Indiana is two cents cheaper than the national average at $4.60 a gallon. California continues to pay the most ridiculous prices in the nation at $6.13 a gallon. Drivers in Oklahoma and Arkansas are paying the lowest prices in the nation with statewide averages of $4.12 a gallon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO