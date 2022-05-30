Ameren Illinois Customers Should Expect Higher Prices

(Undated) – Another day, another gas price record. According to GasBuddy.com, the national average price jumped six cents from yesterday and now stands at $4.68 a gallon. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says as a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, and refiners struggling to meet demand, wholesale gas prices continue to surge, boosting prices at the pump. The statewide average here in Illinois has jumped to $5.12 a gallon. It’s $4.77 in Indiana. The price at the pump in California has hit a new high of $6.17 a gallon. Oklahoma has the lowest prices in the nation with a statewide average of $4.16 a gallon.
Comments / 0