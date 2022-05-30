ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Gonzalez's salary is appropriate but should be limited: Dee Margo

By Dee Margo
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago

El Paso is a city rich in potential, but too often, poor in outlook. We are the sixth largest city in Texas, 23rd largest city in the U.S. and the largest city on the Mexico border. We are the center of a region comprising three states,two countries; a population of 2.7 million, and our history dates back to 1659, 363 years! There is no region like ours in the Western Hemisphere.

The city of El Paso has over 6,000 employees with an enterprise budget of $1 billion. The County of El Paso has a $500 million enterprise budget. University Medical Center is the only other publicly funded entity with a billion dollar budget.

There has been much discussion regarding the compensation of our City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. Gonzalez is paid less than the superintendent of YISD which has a budget of $400 million less than half the city budget. The CEO of UMC is paid $659,000, 50% more than our city manager.

I spent almost four years with Gonzalez while I was mayor. During my term we weathered an immigration crisis from October 2018 thru July 2019. We persevered through our August 3 Walmart tragedy, and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning March 13. 2020.

Gonzalez managed the city’s response to each of these challenges by assisting and supporting the Annunciation House during immigration influx, public safety on August 3, and public health during the pandemic. Gonzalez made sure El Paso had the facilities for rapid vaccinations, which led to El Paso being first as most vaccinated city in Texas. We also earned two All-America City Awards, expanded downtown development and he was nationally recognized for leadership by the Malcomb Baldridge Foundation.

Gonzalez’s contract was developed and implemented by Mayor Oscar Leeser in 2014. During my term, the City Council simply renewed and updated the contract.

That same action happened again this week; however, a more prudent decision would have been to override Leeser’s veto and approve the amended contract voted and passed by Council — why?  Because the amended contract limited future raises if approved by council, by not allowing city manager pay to exceed $450,000. The terms of the existing contract as renewed without changes, allows 5% annual raises with no ceiling — not a good idea for our taxpayers, Mayor Leeser!

I believe given the size of our city budget, the responsibilities required of a city manager with 6,000 employees and his job performance as determined by the City Council review, the salary is appropriate. We as a city benefit from good leadership, but I believe his compensation should have been limited in his contract.

Dee Margo is former mayor of El Paso.

Comments / 10

mevalemadrependejos
3d ago

Holy cow! Nothing appropriate about it! Meanwhile we have the highest property taxes in the state and the majority of El Paso can barely afford food and gas!

Reply
10
Hamster64
3d ago

Hopefully, people will start to wake up. And start to see.. That These people need to be voted out!!!! Every single one of them.

Reply
9
Jose Ortega
2d ago

D' Margo that is why you are not the mayor anymore. The city manager salary is outrageously high. Let him go I say.

Reply
5
