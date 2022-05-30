Noem speaks at NRA annual meeting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What do pillows, a sweaty man in a suit and the 2020 election have in common? Mike Lindell. Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” attended former President Donald Trump’s “Save America Rally” in Casper on Saturday. The “My Pillow” CEO and founder worked the crowd at a tireless pace, working up a sweat as he stopped to take selfies and photos with hundreds of people over the course of the day.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO