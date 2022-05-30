ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of flights canceled this Memorial Day Weekend

By Peter Maxwell
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
More than 5,000 flights were canceled this Memorial Day weekend creating chaos for travelers.

Leading the pack was Delta Airlines with the most cancellations.

This morning, 830 flights nationwide were canceled. 14 of those flights were in metro Detroit at Delta Airlines.

Delta said they were expecting to fly 2.1 million people during the Memorial Day weekend, a 25% increase in 2021 passenger travel.

But the delays and cancellations are leaving travelers unhappy.

On Saturday, Delta Airlines canceled 254 flights and delayed 530 flights. On Sunday, 159 flights were canceled and over 200 flights were delayed.

Delta offered travelers flying in the southeast and the northeast part of the U.S. waivers due to weather.

In a statement, the airline said "rebuilding Delta's full-scale operation to serve the increasing number of customers who want to fly with us has been a huge feat – and not without challenges."

The airline said the cancellation and delays will mainly impact U.S. and Latin American services.

