Jon Hamm was a 15-year-old boy when the first Top Gun came out, which you could argue was the prime target audience. Therefore, he did excitedly see it with friends several times, and getting the call for the sequel was an immediate “yes.” In a recent interview with Uproxx, he confesses to feeling some FOMO about not getting to fly in the movie, but relief that he got to keep his shirt on.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO