Springfield, MA

Musicians band together to aid homeless with ‘Shelterfest’

By Cori Urban
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
John S. Cantalini, of Wilbraham, has been playing music professionally in Western Massachusetts for more than four decades; he has played for many benefits but never organized one. That is changing as he puts together “ShelterFest,” a day of music, food and fun raising funds for Friends of the...

