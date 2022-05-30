ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Severe weather possible Monday and Tuesday

By Frank Waugh, CBM
KAKE TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindy and warm for Memorial Day, ahead of a dry line and cold front that could spark late day storms. Storms that fire up Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon could be severe with large hail, high wind and even a few tornadoes. The first chance of strong and severe...

www.kake.com

Comments / 1

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storm risk remains for two more days

Weather takes no holidays. That can include severe weather, too. The Emporia area has a level two “slight” chance for severe weather Monday evening, according to the government Storm Prediction Center. It goes up to a level-three “enhanced” risk on the five-point scale Tuesday. The strongest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
KAKE TV

Wichita woman faces flooded, vandalized car after Tuesday night thunderstorm

Tuesday night’s thunderstorm is leaving some Wichita drivers in deep water. Local body shops saw an influx of cars with water damage Wednesday. Tiffany Seiwert is warning drivers about the rain after her car was flooded and then vandalized overnight. “I’m feeling comfortable, and then all of a sudden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Radar#South Central
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Harvey, Marion, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Harvey County in south central Kansas Western Butler County in south central Kansas Southern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eisenhower National Airport, or 6 miles northwest of Haysville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Newton, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Hesston, Maize, Hillsboro, Clearwater, Halstead, Marion and North Newton. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 42. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Power outage? Why you should call professionals immediately

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With high winds and storm conditions in the area, some people are without power from tree branches knocking into power lines. Utility company Evergy said the best thing to do in that situation is reach out to your provider when debris takes out your power line – instead of trying to solve […]
TOPEKA, KS
We Are Iowa

Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties. No severe thunderstorm warnings or...
IOWA STATE
mystar106.com

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight and again Late Monday

Strong to severe storms are possible tonight in northwestern Iowa. Additional strong to severe storms are expected late Monday afternoon in western into Central Iowa. Main threats are strong winds and large hail, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. SUNDAY: Most favorable window 9pm – 4am. MONDAY: Late...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
MINNESOTA STATE
KVOE

WEATHER: More rounds of rainfall possible through Wednesday evening; short list of Lyon County road closures develops

For the third straight week, the KVOE listening area is dealing with either confirmed flooding or the risk of floods. Flood watches now cover all area counties. For Lyon and most surrounding counties, the watches run until 1 am Wednesday. The exceptions, Chase and Greenwood counties, are in watches until 1 am Thursday after both Cottonwood Falls and Strong City reported street flooding and several county roads were flooded between Cottonwood Falls and Bazaar on Monday night.
KSNT News

Wind flips semi on Kansas turnpike in Lyon County

EMPORIA (KSNT)- High winds flipped a semi-trailer on the Kansas turnpike Monday night as high winds and hail moved through the area, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:50 p.m., just as the worst of the rain and winds moved into Lyon County, the sheriff’s office said emergency crews were dispatched to mile […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KCCI.com

Daylight reveals Iowa storm damage

AUDUBON, Iowa — Memorial Day storms brought damage to parts of Iowa. KCCI is getting several reports of damage to power lines and cattle barns. KCCI'S Nicole Tam reports from Audubon, where a farm was hit hard by some wind.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy