Police investigate Meriden stabbing

By Samantha Stewart
 3 days ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police are investigating an alleged domestic abuse situation involving a stabbing that occurred on Sunday night.

Police announced that they received a 9-1-1 call on Sunday evening regarding a stabbing in the area of Camp and Colony Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, a victim was found with a single stab wound, and they attended to the victim’s injury until medical personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital for what police have called “life-threatening injuries” in their report.

Police alongside the Patrol Division, Detective Division, and New Haven State’s Attorney Office said they have opened an investigation into this incident.

According to the current investigation, the victim and suspect are said to be involved in an intimate relationship. Police stated that a fight broke out between the suspect and victim, and at one point, the suspect stabbed the victim a singular time.

It was also revealed that there was a protective order in place at the time, where the suspect was the protected person.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to the police’s statement. They have been charged with assault in the first degree and interfering with an officer.

The suspect is being held on a $175,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, police stated, and further charges may be filed in this case.

The victim also has four active warrants, according to police records, that will be dealt with once the victim is stable and released from medical care.

Police also stated that due to the domestic nature of this incident, names will not be released at this time.

