Jacksonville, FL

Residency issue looms for Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago

Nassau nightmare could shake up sheriff's second term. Jacksonville's Sheriff, born and raised in Jacksonville, no longer lives in the city, which presents a serious problem according to one interpretation of the city Charter. Republican Mike Williams now resides in Nassau County, having sold his Duval property

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 2

Sheriff’s absence looms over Jax hurricane briefing

Residency questions could mean Williams doesn't finish his term. A press event in Jacksonville went on Wednesday without Sheriff Mike Williams, whose recent move to Nassau County violates a charter provision that the Sheriff live in Duval County. The charter says that if "the Sheriff should die, resign, or remove
Jacksonville Bold for 6.1.22: Get moving

So, what's next for NE Florida lawmakers? The clock is ticking. Welcome to June, and we're still waiting for ultimate clarity on what two term-limited state Senators will do for their next campaigns. Sen. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, is reportedly exploring entry into the Congressional District 4
First Coast News

Bi-Partisan candidate forum hosted at Jacksonville Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are multiple seats up for grabs in the 2023 elections; from the Jacksonville City Council to the State Senate. At least two dozen contenders for elected positions gathered for a bi-partisan candidate forum at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. It was hosted by the Black Commission. This event was an opportunity for people to directly ask those who are running some questions and the candidates shared why they deserve a vote.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Paul Renner endorses Bobby Payne

Payne now chairs the House Ways & Means Committee. Speaker-designate Paul Renner wants Rep. Bobby Payne back in Tallahassee next Session. The Palm Coast Republican is endorsing the Palatka Republican for re-election. "Rep. Bobby Payne will help lead our conservative vision to protect our freedoms and create more opportunities for
Jacksonville Daily Record

Riverside Avondale Preservation recommends denial of Miller Electric rezoning

Riverside Avondale Preservation recommends denial or postponement of the rezoning and land-use change requests for the 4.3 acres that an Atlanta-based developer bought from Miller Electric Co. along Rosselle Street. In a letter dated June 1, RAP wrote to the Jacksonville Planning Department to recommend denial of the requests, Ordinances
thejaxsonmag.com

Uncovering Jewish heritage sites in Jacksonville

The long-demolished Downtown Temple location at Laura and Ashley Streets. Formally chartered in 1882, Congregation Ahavath Chesed is the oldest synagogue in Jacksonville and one of the two oldest in Florida. Originally located at the intersection of Laura and Union Streets in downtown Jacksonville, a larger structure was completed at the intersection of Laura and Ashley Streets in 1910. In 1927, the congregation purchased a building that was designed by famed local architect Henry John Klutho in Riverside. Constructed in 1907, this structure was destroyed by fire in 1940. As a result, a new Riverside synagogue was dedicated in 1950. In 1979, Congregation Ahavath Chesed dedicated a new house of worship at their current location in Mandarin. Following the synagogue’s relocation, the Riverside Temple was renovated into The Avenues condominium complex.
News4Jax.com

Military dog Benga retires from NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Air Station Jacksonville is hosting a retirement ceremony for Chief Master-at-Arms Military Working Dog (MWD) Benga on Wednesday. According to NAS JAX, Commanding Officer Capt. Jeff Hill will present Benga with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during the ceremony. Benga currently serves as
