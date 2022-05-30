ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many pounds in a stone? Try our weights and measures quiz

By Martin Belam
 3 days ago
Photograph: StellaPhotography/Alamy

Weights and measures are back in the headlines, with the UK government touting a return to imperial measurements as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations. People in Britain will be able to buy a pint of beer and declare they are 5ft 8in tall and weigh just under 10 stone. But how well do you know your weights and measures? Take our fun quiz – which is based on the legal definitions set out in the UK’s 1985 Weights and Measures Act – and find out.

The Guardian’s weights and measures quiz

  • If you think there has been an egregious error in one of the questions or answers, please feel free to email martin.belam@theguardian.com. But remember, the quizmaster’s word is always final, and all definitions in this quiz are based on the UK’s 1985 Weights and Measures Act.
