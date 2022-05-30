ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 30 (UPI) -- Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin and Samuel Anderson are set to star in Red Rose, an original, eight-part British horror series for the BBC and Netflix.

Also starring Harry Redding, Natalie Blair, Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Ali Khan, Ellis Howard and Ashna Rabheru, the thriller explores the "intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives," according to a Monday press release.

"Our heroes' friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don't meet its demands," the synopsis added. "The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive, terrifying power of the dark web. Red Rose is ultimately a story of friendship, told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller."

Twin screenwriters Michael and Paul Clarkson -- whose credits include

and The Haunting of Bly Manor -- penned the project, which is being filmed on location in Bolton.

"We are thrilled with the talented cast that we've assembled in Red Rose," the scribes said in a statement.

"They have so brilliantly captured the spirit of the North with their nuanced, devastating and hilarious performances. We can't wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with them, just as we have. They're doing Bolton -- and us -- proud."

