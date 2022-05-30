Pair attack woman, vandalize car after accident at Dodge’s Chicken

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a man and woman who went on the attack.

It happened on May 20 in the parking lot of Dodge’s Chicken on Third Street after the driver got into an argument with a man and woman about an accident.

The woman can be seen in the video attacking the driver and kicking the woman’s car before jumping on the hood.

Police say while this was happening, the man stole property from the car.

The pair got away in this black Nissan.

Both suspects are described to be in their 20’s or 30’s and around 5’4.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

