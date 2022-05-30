ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair attack woman, vandalize car after accident at Dodge’s Chicken

By Sarah Hines
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a man and woman who went on the attack.

It happened on May 20 in the parking lot of Dodge’s Chicken on Third Street after the driver got into an argument with a man and woman about an accident.

The woman can be seen in the video attacking the driver and kicking the woman’s car before jumping on the hood.

Police say while this was happening, the man stole property from the car.

The pair got away in this black Nissan.

Both suspects are described to be in their 20’s or 30’s and around 5’4.

Woman charged after victim shot at grocery store in broad daylight

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 80

Rita Jenkins
2d ago

I'd be in jail cause I would have jerked that car in reverse and knocked her off my car then put it in drive and run over the other one what the hell is wrong with people??

Reply(1)
90
David Block
2d ago

I noticed the reporter didn't mention that this lovely couple were of the African persuasion(must be to embarrased)just your average couple acting out.Couped up from covid I suppose.

Reply(15)
38
hometown bound
2d ago

can't they mind their own business stay in their own hood. nobody wants them around not even their own families I don't feel sorry for them at all I hope they go to prison

Reply
20
WREG

