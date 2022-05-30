Iron Horse Antiques stables 12 dealers and counting
By LISA KRISTOFF
boothbayregister.com
3 days ago
Is it our fascination with the past, a desire to return to a time we perceive as happier, that drives us to antique shops? Whatever the reason, the popularity of antiquing cannot be denied. Maine alone has 120 listed on the Maine Antique Dealers Association website; and of those, 12 are...
There's nothing quite like witnessing an fascinating event in nature. Our example this week comes from the Androscoggin River. Feast your eyes on flying sturgeon from the banks of the Androscoggin in Topsham. The video was posted by The Nature Conservancy in Maine, an organization that dedicates its efforts to...
BATH, Maine — After more than two decades of planning, fundraising and building, a replica of Maine's first ship will finally touch the water. 'The Virginia' will be launched into the Kennebec River in Bath on Saturday. "For a quarter-century, this has been an idea started around a kitchen...
Maine knows how to have fun with our festivals and fairs, and like many states, most of them were canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic. I'm happy to share the good news that fairs and festivals are returning this summer and fall, and I will share details on these events. One such event I wanted to recommend that you check out if you haven't previously is the Black Fly Festival in the town of Milo, Maine.
The old Arby's building near the Bangor Mall has a new owner. For 32 years, Arby's cranked out sandwiches out of a small building at 57 Bangor Mall Boulevard. Owner Robert Smith opened the Bangor location in 1983 and closed the business upon retiring in July of 2015. For the...
Originally from central New Jersey, Ericka has spent the last 20+ years exploring the countless scenic wonders that Maine has to offer. After many years of searching and dreaming, Ericka and her family purchased a home in the mid-coast with the help of Newcastle Realty. Ericka’s positive experience working with the respected real estate provider was instrumental in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team.
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland held a food truck lottery Wednesday morning via Zoom to select 10 food trucks to receive spots at the Eastern Promenade park this summer. The lottery was a random drawing among 15 food trucks, which resulted in five businesses losing a spot.
What happens when you combine two really cool things? You get a great Saturday adventure that the whole family can enjoy. Ride the Lobster Roll Express, as the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad take a scenic trip, where you can enjoy a box lunch containing a fresh Lobster Roll, chips, cookie and a beverage. Once everyone is served and their meal is completed, they take you on a ride into the woods of Waldo County and then return back to Unity Station.
Want a great destination for a unique and fun trip back in time?. The Maine Renaissance Faire will be taking place two weekends at the Acton Fairgrounds in Southern Maine in July, July 23rd and 24th, and July 30th and 31st. From 10 AM to 5 PM, you'll be able...
Two Maine Guys has come a long way in the last 4+ years!. For those who do not remember, the much loved restaurant got its start as a food truck. For months, the food truck (food trailer?) was parked near Quirk Ford on State Street in Augusta. Over those months, they served up fried seafood, mac & cheese, and other amazing foods.
He graduated from Erskine Academy in South China years ago. This is a story that many of us can relate to. Do you remember when you worked really hard, saved up all your money for an item that you desperately wanted and when you bought it, you cherished for a long time.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHousing says they have finalized an extension of their lease with the Days Inn and Comfort Inn in South Portland, meaning 290 unhoused people will not be evicted from the hotels on Tuesday. The deal was finalized over the holiday weekend. MaineHousing says the lease...
LEWISTON, Maine — Now that summer has unofficially begun and boaters are hitting the water following Memorial Day weekend, Tuesday was national Dam Safety Awareness Day. Brookfield Renewable is the largest dam operator in Maine and the country, and owns 38 hydroelectric dams in the Pine Tree State. During the week leading up to the holiday, workers at Brookfield installed boat barriers at nearly all of its sites, stringing orange plastic buoys across rivers upstream from its dams.
The voyage of the sailing vessel Elusive began in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, May 20. Captain Bob Scribner, a past commodore of the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, and three crew members were onboard Bob’s newly purchased Swan 44 sailboat. Our destination was some 1,200 miles away, at Luke’s Boatyard in East Boothbay. The 25-year-old-boat was outfitted with a new mainsail and jib, a new chart plotter, and a well-tuned diesel engine, among other items.
Is there a kid on this earth that didn’t have a dinosaur phase? I certainly did. And dinosaurs are freaking cool, man. What’s not to be fascinated about? These giant lizard creatures with big teeth, long necks, horns, and wings roamed the earth, air, and sea. It almost seems made up.
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - A victory for common sense and home state pride.. That’s what Senator Collins said about a decision concerning Maine Maritime Academy’s training ship. MMA’s new training vessel, the State of Maine, will bear the designation of Castine, Maine, as its home port. This...
Look who's coming back to the 207 for the summer, bub!. Bob Marley is Maine's most famous stand up comedian, and he has been all over the place the last several months, now he is coming home to Maine for some exciting summer shows, including stops in Bar Harbor, and Dover-Foxcroft.
The Brewer Riverwalk has been around for almost 10 years. It has been a few years since the length of the Riverwalk was doubled. And this Saturday is the perfect occasion to celebrate this ‘gem’. Any day is a good day for a walk. And the Riverwalk has...
OLD TOWN (BDN) -- Dave Oliver has so many rats on his Old Town property that he sees some basking in the sunlight in his yard. Those he shoots with his pellet gun from the bathroom. But that’s just one measure Oliver has taken to fight an explosion of rats...
