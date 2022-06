Another deadly shooting has struck America, following tragic incidents this month in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.Three people were killed in a deadly gun attack at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, 1 June. The gunman also died at the scene, according to police.Here’s what we know so far:Shooting in a hospital building and a swift police responseTulsa police were called on Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building within the city’s Saint Francis Hospital.The call came in at 4.52pm, according to Tulsa deputy police chief Eric...

