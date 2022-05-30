ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman’s body found on I-30 in east Fort Worth, run over by multiple vehicles, police say

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident Monday after a woman’s body was found on the freeway in east Fort Worth.

At about 3 a.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway in reference to a person lying near the roadway, police spokesperson Shawn Stone said.

At the scene, officers found an adult female victim in the eastbound lanes. Multiple vehicles had struck the woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A possible suspect arrived at a local hospital seeking medical treatment. They are currently being detained, Stone said.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

