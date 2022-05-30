ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQLaA_0fuj0sDA00

May 30 (UPI) -- Russian troopers moved into the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk on Monday after days of heavy shelling and fighting, officials said as Moscow continued its quest to capture eastern portions of Ukraine.

Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Gaidai said Russia attacked the city from the ground with air support as they entered the edge of the city from the southeast and northeast. Gaidai said "heavy battles" and taken place between Russian and Ukrainian forces there.

Russian shelling killed two civilians and injured five others in the fighting. At least 12 houses were destroyed in Sievierodonetsk and 18 in neighboring Lysychansk were destroyed in the advance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 90% of Sievierodonetsk's buildings and all of its "critical infrastructure" have been destroyed, mirroring Russia's all-out assault in the southern port city of Mariupol when Moscow claimed victory there weeks ago.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow has made "liberating" Donetsk and Luhansk an "absolute priority." Moscow continued to focus its military efforts on the two eastern regions that make up the Donbas since failing to capture the country's capital of Kyiv in the early days of the war.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian military has started a counter-offensive that has made advancements toward the Russian-captured town of Kherson. The city's regional council deputy Serhii Hlan said Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops back five miles in the Beryslav district.

Zelensky continued his outreach efforts and was scheduled to meet virtually to address a special European Council summit on Monday and Tuesday.

The Ukrainian president met with troops on the front lines during a weekend visit to the Kharkiv region, about a third of which is occupied by Russian forces.

