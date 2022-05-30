Mind the Sun: Recognizing Skin Cancer Awareness Month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As temperatures rise, parents have found the splash pad to be the go-to option since it’s opened up to remain cool in the sun. “It’s great. Since COVID-19 families are low on funds. It’s nice and doesn’t cost anything to bring the kids here. They can interact with other children. It’s […]
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly resident honored with a local writing award earlier this spring has now been recognized by an international organization. Maggie Barnes was awarded by the International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA) based out of Canada. She received a Silver award at the Association’s annual conference on May 16. Barnes was honored […]
Milford– The Milford version of “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies, advocated by Planned Parenthood nationally, was held in front of Pike County Courthouse on Broad Street on May 14. Organized by Delaware Valley Action!(DVA!), more than 250 people of all ages, men and women, showed up. Some brought their kids and almost all brought their home-made signs.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Food and Drug Administration has recalled a particular brand of strawberries: FreshKampo or HEB after reported cases of Hepatitis A in the U.S. and Canada. The batches identified by authorities were distributed between March 5 and April 25, but there is concern for anyone who may have frozen the berries, […]
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Wednesday marks the kickoff of Pride Month, a month designated to celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community. Many businesses across Market Street have already started to take part in the Pride festivities. Corning's Pride Council is in the final days of planning for the big kickoff this Saturday....
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Sam's Bar and Grill in Sayre has tallied the total funds raised during last year's 3rd Annual Quincey's Cause Ride for Jamison. Quincey Root was a loyal customer of the grill. He was killed in a motorcycle accident, leaving behind a young son, Jamison. With the help of businesses and individuals, Sam's was able to once again host a successful event, raising just over $13,276 for Jamison's future.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Heather's Home Ministries will be sponsoring their sixth annual 5k and kids fun run this Saturday. The festivities will kick off at 8:30 AM at Eldridge Park in Elmira. The theme of the event is super heroes and participants are encouraged to dress up. Heather's Home...
As you walk toward the building, the rich, velvety aroma of sweet, delectable chocolate wafts through the air. On cue, you salivate and quicken your steps to enter the building and taste the extraordinary chocolates creating the aroma. Once inside, you find all kinds of sweet treats to tickle your...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A terminally-ill pet bunny was stolen from Turk’s Produce & Flower Market Inc. in the middle of the night. The bunny thief was caught on the store’s security cameras pulling into their driveway in a van around 2:00 a.m. The security footage shows the thief walking in, and stealing their bunny named Jupiter, as well as two crates, a bag of bunny food, and a couple of hanging baskets.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A "Coffee with the Chief" event will be held at Wisner Park in Elmira on Thursday, June 2nd. People will be able to meet Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz and talk with him. He'll be available to chat from 9 to 10:15 AM. The purpose of...
DANVILLE, Pa. — One organization is hoping to help teachers find comfort in a furry friend in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This weekend only teachers could go to the Danville SPCA in Montour County and adopt kittens, cats, and dogs for free at the Bloom Road Shelter.
MAY 30 – Meet Hawkeye! Hawkeye is a 5 year-old neutered male. He is a very sweet and food motivated cat. He is FIV+ but the only concern is that he has to stay indoors and be around other FIV+ cats or just friendly pets. If you are looking for a cat like dog then […]
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University announced that the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts will be bringing back its summer concerts for 2022. They state that this will be the biggest season ever, including four classic rock performances and a free orchestral showcase. The season kicks off Tuesday,...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In Tuesday's Talkback 16, we have an array of comments on everything from the national anthem, and there being no such thing as weather anymore because Scott canceled it. Oh, and one caller just wants to make us smile and groom ourselves. But first, there's...
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Three girls were burned when a small alcohol fueled fire being used to cook marshmallows spilled over, according to the Cheektowaga Police Department. One of the girls was taken to the Kessler Burn and Trauma Center in Rochester. According to Cheektowaga Police, the girls ages 4,...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman is one of three Monoply winners across New York State at Tops Markets. The grocery store chain announced on May 31 that Joan T. of Elmira was one of three people to win $5,000 in free gas and groceries from Tops, as well as a one-carat diamond. The […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash temporarily closed a lane of a Rochester highway Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Interstate 490 westbound, near Ames Street after 9 a.m. The response blocked the right lane of the highway for a short time, but it has since reopened. Details are as of Wednesday afternoon, but police indicated […]
--- Julia Harris is a 78-year-old missing vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Newport Drive in the City of Rochester, Monroe County, at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Julia was driving a 2019 blue Nissan Sentra with New York registration APV-5243. She was last seen wearing a dark blue cardigan with a light shirt underneath and light blue jeans.
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Corning Farmer's Market will return this Thursday, June 2nd at Riverfront Centennial Park. The event will run every Thursday from 10 AM to 3:00 PM until October 27th. Whether you're on the hunt for locally produced honey, freshly picked vegetables, or Finger Lakes wines and...
