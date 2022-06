A first-ever North Country Juneteenth celebration of the region’s role in the fight against slavery will highlight Underground Railroad work in the area, as well as prominent anti-slavery Quakers and abolitionist John Brown. Juneteenth is now a national and state holiday which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The “Colors of Freedom” tour will be a unique way for families and visitors alike to experience the struggles that took place in this area.

ESSEX COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO