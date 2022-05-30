ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White to Stream Every Show from His 2022 Tour (But No Cell Phones Allowed)

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
If you want to listen to the show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, during which the famed guitar player Jack White proposed to his then-girlfriend (and now-fiancée), Olivia Jean, then you’re in luck.

Jack White is set to make every show from his current 2022 tour streamable.

But there’s a catch: no cell phones are allowed.

So, that means if you’re unable to get a ticket to his show, you can still enjoy the sonic power from the comfort of your living room. White, who recently began his Supply Chain Issues Tour, is teaming up with the popular live concert stream platform nugs.net to offer fans the chance to listen to every gig from his string of dates whenever they want.

Subscribers to nugs.net will be able to listen to the shows recorded directly from the soundboard on White’s tour, as well as get access to a number of White’s shows from prior tour dates. Shows from the Supply Chain Issues Tour will be added to the platform as they become available.

For the show that White proposed to Jean, the two were set to perform a rendition of his White Stripes song, “Hotel Yorba,” when he turned to her and asked for her hand. “It’s been such a great day,” said White then. “Mind if we get married right now?”

Lately, nugs.net has been a popular place for people to stream concerts, both past and present. It was an especially popular platform during the throws of the COVID-19 pandemic when people couldn’t leave lockdown and get to see their favorite artists perform. So, the outlet provided concerts from years past and more recently to satisfy people’s needs for live music.

Now, White is utilizing their power to share his stages.

Earlier this year, White released the first of two new LPs, Fear Of The Dawn.

