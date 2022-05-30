Police: Driver who crashed into Indiana County school bus suspected of DUI

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person was taken to the hospital and another is facing charges after a shooting occurred in Centre County on Wednesday. Details are currently limited but state police said that, two men got into a domestic altercation in the Port Matilda area that ended up with one of them getting a […]
NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — Police said a man from Baltimore, Maryland, led an officer on a pursuit in which speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour in Westmoreland County. The pursuit began Sunday morning on Route 22 in New Alexandria when police said an officer observed a vehicle going faster than 75 miles per hour in an area in which the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a camper while drunk and fired several shots within the confines of Scottyland Park, according to a state police report. On Sunday night into Monday morning, state police were sent to the 1600 block of Barron Chruch Road in Middlecreek […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is back behind bars again after he allegedly broke into someone’s garage while high on “a bad batch of meth” and caused damages, according to state police. On June 1, police were told an unknown man was inside someone’s garage at the 100 block of Pelesky Road […]
Area State Police responded to the following calls:. Reckless Endangerment in Lackawannock Twp. On May 17 around 12:08 p.m., Mercer-based State Police were called to West Forrest Trailer Park on West Market Street in Lackawannock Township, Mercer County for a report of two juveniles wandering around alone. It is reported...
Victor Steban of North Huntingdon on Wednesday admitted to killing a Penn Township couple in May 2021 after shooting at several area homes as part of what investigators say was a retaliation crime spree. The following is a timeline of events. Monday, May 15. • Multiple fire departments respond to...
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to find a suspect who was passing along counterfeit bills in Indiana County. Troopers said the suspect is an unknown female who passed along $300 in counterfeit money at a Dollar General in White Township. The Dollar General is on 2440 Philadelphia Street.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A Mahaffney man accused of raping a girl since she was eight years old is facing 150 felony charges, according to police. In an interview at the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department on May 6, the alleged victim said that Douglas Poole, 50, currently in the Jefferson County prison, started to abuse her when […]
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A man and a woman were both killed in a motorcycle crash in Clarion County. State police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on May 25 along Route 322 in Clarion. Police said John Jaehn, 46, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Rachel Jaehn,...
The man who was brazen enough to gun down their brother and his girlfriend last year refused to even make eye contact with Seth and Zack Erdeljac as they sat in court for his sentencing Wednesday. “Evil does exist in this world, and it is sitting here in the courtroom...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman faces homicide charges after state police say a 3-year-old choked on baby wipes. Chelsea Cooley, 31, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related felonies after the child, who she referred to as her ‘step-son,’ died from choking on wipes, […]
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in an attempted theft from an ATM in Indiana County. On May 27 around 12:06 a.m., police said the suspects arrived at 1st Summit Bank on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Police said one of...
ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a dirt bike from a residence in Perry Township, Armstrong County. According to court documents, Kittanning-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Cooper Wade Allen on Wednesday, May 25. On Friday, May...
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - An Indiana middle school student is accused of sending a photo of himself holding a stolen gun on Snapchat, leading to a search of the school Tuesday.Eighth graders in the Indiana Area School District had their backpacks checked after officials said in a joint release that the district received a Safe2Say report between 6:30 and 7 a.m.Officials said they learned a junior high student showed a stolen handgun to another student and sent a photo of himself holding the gun on Snapchat Sunday. The student's mother was notified that her son had a stolen gun and returned it to its owner, but officials said neither law enforcement nor the district were notified about the situation. But after receiving the Safe2Say tip, officials said they were able to trace it back to the student, who was separated while the school continued to search his classmates out of an abundance of caution. The district attorney's office said it approved filing a juvenile petition against the suspect, but because of the privacy restrictions of the juvenile justice system, any other information won't be released.The district had counselors available throughout the day and will continue to make those services available for students.
MINERAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 63-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash in Mineral Township, Venango County. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on Jackson Center Polk Road. State police said Richard Adams, of Polk, was headed west when he...
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital Wednesday after sustaining injuries from a two-alarm fire in Oak Hill, Pittsburgh Public Safety Spokesperson Cara Cruz said. Pittsburgh firefighters responded to the two-alarm residential structure fire at 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Terrace Street, she said. Firefighters were able to...
