President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit Uvalde community

UVALDE, Texas - One week after the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde. According to a statement, ""The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless...
While the Uvalde, Texas police department and local school district police have cooperated with state Department of Public Safety investigators into the massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school and the law enforcement response, the chief of the school police has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview.
UVALDE, Texas - On Sunday morning, Cleo and Zeke Hernandez, 75 and 80, celebrated Mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church for the first time in two and a half years. They had stopped attending after Zeke had surgery. But this Sunday, Uvalde was different — and so were they....
UVALDE, Texas - The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday. Investigators initially said the teacher had...
A funeral home in Uvalde has already stepped up to cover funeral costs for the 21 victims killed in a mass shooting last week. Now, a one of a kind casket designer is doing what he can to help those grieving families.
The community is mourning the victims of last week's school shooting as funerals start this week. All of this, along with growing outrage over what appears to be a bungled response to the mass shooting by local law enforcement.
Comments / 0