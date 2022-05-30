ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit Uvalde community

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bidens made a stop in Texas to honor those...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Uvalde, Texas police cooperating with state in school shooting probe, district PD chief not responding

While the Uvalde, Texas police department and local school district police have cooperated with state Department of Public Safety investigators into the massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school and the law enforcement response, the chief of the school police has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Elections
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
fox7austin.com

Uvalde teacher closed propped-open door before attack, Texas police say

UVALDE, Texas - The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday. Investigators initially said the teacher had...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy