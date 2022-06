The filing period has closed for the municipal elections in New Ulm. Three new names filed for the New Ulm Mayor’s seat. Kathleen Backer, Mark Rutz and Ronald Wendinger have joined Lonnie Luepke and Jeff Kiecker on the ballot. Larry Mack and Michelle Markgraf filed to serve on the fourth-ward city council seat and Eric Warmka was the only person to file for the second-ward seat. The filing period for Brown County offices also closed Tuesday. The Minnesota Secretary of State website says that none of the county elections will be contested.

