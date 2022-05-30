ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IoTFi Internet of Things IoT development board

By Julian Horsey
 3 days ago
Developers, makers and electronic hobbyists interested in creating applications and projects for the Internet of Things (IoT) may be interested in a new IoT development board named IoTFi. Created by hardware engineer Arushi based in London in the UK, the board is based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and is equipped...

