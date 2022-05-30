Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is 50 years old

This vintage speed demon is the pride of Germany’s automotive industry. Porsche is a brand best known for its excellence on the track and the performance vehicle sales floor. The primary appeal for most Porsche fans is the brand's focus on building a driving experience as the art form it truly is. It takes real skill to drive one of these cars, particularly the older ones, so they will never go out of style. Essentially the manufacturer realized long ago that there will always be someone faster than you. So rather than focus on blunt force and horsepower, Porsche decided to make their cars incredibly fun to drive, setting themselves apart from everyone else. This particular car is a perfect example of how Porsche built their name as Germany's most authentic performance brand.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO