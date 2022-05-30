ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Will Black churches throw their weight behind reproductive rights?

 3 days ago
Rev Raphael Warnock told his congregation, ‘To be anti-abortion does not make you pro-life.’

Ebenezer Baptist Church, once home to Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr, once dedicated a portion of its Mother’s Day service in mid-May to addressing abortion access in the US. During the service in Atlanta, senior pastor and US senator Raphael Warnock focused on a biblical story about a mother who found herself in debt after the death of her husband.

“To be anti-abortion does not make you pro-life. Especially if you will not stand up for the lives of our children once they are here,” said Warnock.

The Black church has long been a place for organizing and collective political power for Black communities in the US, from abolition in the 19th century to the civil rights movement of the 1960s. After the leak of the draft supreme court opinion that could overturn Roe v Wade, opinions are split about whether this longstanding symbol of Black political power extends to the fight for reproductive justice.

In recent weeks, advocates and allies have been pointing to the devastating impact the ruling, which would strip the protective right to an abortion, could have on the community, especially in the south. Black women in the US receive abortions at the highest rate in the nation and in Georgia and Alabama alone, Black women receive more than 60% of each state’s total legal abortions. Balancing the need for abortion access with strong religious influences in the deep south, however, can prove delicate: while views on abortion access are favorable throughout the country, sentiments among the Black religious communities remain varied.

While Warnock had used the story to discuss the material conditions for equitable social services like education, healthcare and public safety, he also took time to name the debate and its implications explicitly.

“While the supreme court seems poised to force its will upon women and a whole range of circumstances, perhaps we ought to focus our energy and our public policy on mothers who are just trying to make it.”

Toni Bond, an ethics and theology scholar who was one of 12 Black women who coined the phrase “reproductive justice” in 1994, said Black faith leaders need to make their voices heard in the fight for abortion access.

“We definitely need to heighten our work at the intersections of religion, faith and reproductive justice,” said Bond in the recent virtual roundtable held by non-profit SisterReach. “We’ve been afraid to talk about that, so we have basically allowed anti-choice conservative fundamentalist folks [to lead the conversation].”

“We have to start talking about this as an issue of systemic racism, and white supremacy, and neoliberalism and capitalism,” she added. “This is not about wanting to save the unborn lives of Bipoc folk, but wanting to use this as a way to increase the birthrates of white people who are afraid that Bipoc folks are going to take over this country.”

But while some churches are pointing towards a more transparent stance on the subject, others aren’t discussing it at all.

A protester in Atlanta, Georgia on 14 May. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

“It hasn’t been mentioned at my church,” says Deborah McKinney, a member of Abyssinia Baptist Church in Norfolk, Virginia. “I don’t know if the church should be taking a hard stance, but what I do know is that things like voter’s rights and civil rights were birthed in the Black church. So, had we continued these conversations in the church, people would have a clearer understanding of what is going on and then make better decisions when it’s time to head to the polls.”

This lack of political engagement makes some view progress on abortion rights as a far-off reality. “I think that part of it is the issue of what reproductive justice has always been associated with,” said Candice Benbow, a theologian raised in the Black Baptist church. “This sexuality that has been demonized. So, while you have some Black faith spaces that believe reproductive justice matters, we still have a very long way to go when it comes to educating people in the church on all the ways Roe v. Wade is necessary for women’s health.”

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, Black protestants believe abortions should be legal at rates nearly double that of White Christians. Still, Black Christians like Benbow point to a culture supported by strict interpretations of the Bible within their churches to explain the lack of support for expanded abortion access. “There’s this mindset that if you’re following the word [of God], then you don’t need Roe v Wade,” said Benbow.

If the conversations within Black churches cease to move forward, many Black women could shoulder the weight of the impact.

“I’m really concerned about the deep south because a large majority of African Americans live in the deep south, and too large a majority of them are low income,” said Loretta Ross, a pioneer in the reproductive justice movement. “I am really concerned with what they need to do to access [abortion] services and make sure that they ultimately don’t die because we have this trifecta of harm with lack of birth control, quality sex education, and now this.”

But Ross remains optimistic about the power of Black coalition building throughout the south yielding networks of advocates and practitioners creating pathways to abortion access. Organizations like SisterSong, SisterReach and ARC Southeast that have fought to streamline reproductive care for Black women in the south say they have been preparing for this moment for decades.

“We have an opportunity to be in, what is, an absolute reformation time. And what we are going to have to do is change and shift this atmosphere, so religion does not fall on the wrong side of everything that comes,” said Bishop Yvette Flunder, senior pastor of the City of Refuge United Church of Christ in Oakland, California, at the virtual roundtable hosted by SisterReach.

To fully address reproductive rights at the intersection of race and religion, reproductive justice advocates believe that the material conditions shaping the experiences of Black communities must be addressed. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts within the US. According to the CDC, disparities in standard of care, structural racism and implicit bias are leading contributors. And these statistics extend beyond maternal care to broader inequities within healthcare systems.

“Basic needs, practical needs, eating, clothing, housing, employment, being impacted by violence is just as important,” said Reverend Cherisse Scott, CEO and Founder of SisterReach. “We need to think of how we seize this moment as a way forward to not abandon people but to continue to center the full breadth and depth of their lived experiences.”

The culture within Black churches of the south preach a liberation gospel that calls out inequities surrounding class, accessibility, and most notably race, which makes the Black church’s stance on abortion access all the more complicated. “I have heard in the last few weeks about how different conversations are happening in the Black church now,” said Ross. “Because of the different intersections of Roe with racism, I think [the church] is being urged to speak on it not because of the gendered implications, but instead because of the racial implications.”

“We’ve dislodged a boulder, and now if you don’t look out, you might get crushed by the avalanche,” said Ross. “This is a chance for the Black church to provide more support and less judgment.”

Maureen Curtin
3d ago

reproductive Justice the statistics I could find for 2021 claimed that according to the records there were 908,000 legal abortions performed in the United States. remember Bill Clinton's comments about abortion when he was nominating Ruth Ginsburg. he spoke about abortion being safe legal and rare. 908,000 legal abortions in a year are not rare. abortion should not be used as a form of birth control. maybe the government should give away contraceptives instead of pushing to pay for abortions

#Abortion Rights#Black People#Black Churches#Black Women#Ebenezer Baptist Church#Mother S Day#The Black Church#Supreme Court
