German inflation reaches 8.7% in May on energy prices

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German inflation rose more than expected in May, pushed up by ever-rising energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine, data showed on Monday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased an annual 8.7%, a rise from April’s 7.8%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an overall annual German HICP reading of 8.0% in May.

