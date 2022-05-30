ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Celebrity Designer Carol Mier Started One of the First Woman-Owned Art Galleries In Denver

By Lauren Lippert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago, Carol Mier packed up her belongings, closed her storefront and traveled from New Mexico to Denver. With no money in her pocket, she remained optimistic about finding a new place to call home. She knew she wanted to have a storefront in an art district that also offered...

5 Jazz Clubs To Know Before the Five Points Jazz Fest

Stepping into its eighteenth year, the Five Points Jazz Festival — taking place Saturday, June 4 — is ready to deliver yet another event filled with improvisational musicality and tantalizing grooves. With the event just around the corner, here are five local venues to get you in a “sentimental mood” before and after the festival runs its course.
DENVER, CO
Street Food Social: Denver’s Newest Happy Hour & Brunch Events

What brings communities together more than food? Street Food Social kicked with a bang last Thursday in Park Hill! All of your favorite local street food vendors, food trucks, restauranteurs and other Colorado small businesses came together to celebrate Denver’s food scene at Oneida Park. The evening was full of delicious smells, pours of tasty summer drinks and the sounds of live bluegrass.
DENVER, CO
4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
New Colorado Music You Should Know – June Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.
DENVER, CO
Historic Colorado School House is Now an Upscale Hotel

Colorado's newest boutique hotel, The Slate Denver officially opened its doors this week, marking a new chapter for one of the Mile High State's most historic buildings. The contemporary hotel was built inside the former Emily Griffith Opportunity School on 13th and Welton Street. Although a good deal of renovation has taken place, the contemporary accommodations still pay homage to the building's storied past.
COLORADO STATE
The 3 Best Italian Grocers in the Denver Metro Area

No matter the dish, when extra effort is put into sourcing the highest quality ingredients, your taste buds — and ego — will be heavily satisfied, especially when it comes to Italian cooking. However, now and again, those looking to replicate classic Italian recipes like cacio e pepe or carbonara can come across a peculiar cut of meat or an odd-looking cheese. When this moment arises, especially if you are trying to cook your way through The Essentials of Italian Cooking — like me — this is the perfect time to head to one of Denver’s Italian markets. While the Denver Metro Area has several Italian markets to choose from, below are a few of our favorites. So, no matter if you are searching for a specialty pasta, artisanal butchered meat or that odd cheese to make your cacio e pepe, the three markets below have you covered.
DENVER, CO
Denver’s Newest Restaurant Experiments With Cuisine of the American West

Located across the street from the Colorado Convention Center and distinguished Big Blue Bear lies a new haven for Denver culture and cuisine. Chef and owner Scott Schaden digs deeper into the ingredients found in our backyard to highlight product that can sometimes be overlooked. By working directly with farmers and basing his dishes on availability of the season, this chef has truly created something unique and desired. Terra is now open and is a melting pot of tastes, culture and gratification.
DENVER, CO
Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
DENVER, CO
KBPI announces 'Birthday Bash' lineup at Red Rocks

DENVER — In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are scheduled to perform at the annual KBPI Birthday Bash this summer, concert promoter AEG Presents announced. Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, and Cherry Bombs will also join the lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tickets...
DENVER, CO
Roller skating rink opens in downtown Denver

Downtown Denver visitors can now strap on skates and take advantage of the free City Skate area at Skyline Park, off 16th and Arapahoe streets, the Downtown Denver Partnership announced Wednesday. Though there’s been ice skating there in the winter months (except for during the pandemic), there’s never been roller...
DENVER, CO
1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show – June 18th

Where: UC Health Training Center, 13403 E Broncos Pkwy, Centennial, CO 80112. Cars. Dogs. Broncos. Food Trucks. Find it all at the 1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show, happening Saturday, June 18th!. Come check out up to 250 classic (pre-1979) cars and enjoy music, a silent auction, food trucks...
DENVER, CO
You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
COLORADO STATE
156 Residential Units and 30,000 SQFT of Retail Coming to the Heart of Cherry Creek North

BMC Investments (BMC), a Denver-based, vertically-integrated real estate investment manager, is planning to build an eight-story apartment building with 156 luxury units and 30,000 square feet of high-end ground floor retail in Cherry Creek North at 299 Milwaukee Street. This new project will be BMC’s 8th development in Cherry Creek North and will complement BMC’s ultra-luxury St. Paul Collection. The project is currently in the predevelopment and design phase and construction will begin in mid-2023 with anticipated completion by year-end 2024.
DENVER, CO
11 Denver Pools You’re Probably Missing Out On

While summer in Denver is arguably the most wonderful time of the year, we’d be remiss to say it doesn’t get hot. (Being a mile closer to the sun will have that effect.) Here’s the good news: In addition to the rivers and lakes populating the state, Denver itself is rife with some pretty sweet pools offering necessary cool-off action, whether you’re looking for a cheap daytime activity or a summer’s worth of relief. From public pools to fun for the whole family to exclusive rooftop hangs, there’s a swimming spot for everyone—floaties sold separately.
DENVER, CO
‘Mystery’ Person Building Home on Horsetooth- Could It Be Jason Momoa?

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Here's one for Fort Collins and the Northern Colorado area, as someone is building home and wants to keep their name hush-hush. Wouldn't it be great to find out that Jason Momoa himself is the person that's requesting employees working on a home to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)? I wonder how long that the secret will stay a secret.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Why Fourteen Fox31/Channel 2 Stars Have Left the Stations Since Last Year

Denver TV stations have long experienced significant turnover, with reporters and anchors typically leaving one outlet in favor of another. But over the past year-plus, the pace of such departures has increased markedly, and many of those moving on have done so not to climb the broadcast-journalism ladder, but to start over in entirely new careers.
DENVER, CO
Serving up smoked goodness in Lone Tree

Missy and Stu Robinson want to cultivate an appetite for their barbecue and for the homey, intimate place they serve it from. “Hopefully we are giving you that craveable experience where you want to come back time and time again,” Missy Robinson said. The couple opened Stuboy’s BBQ &...
LONE TREE, CO

