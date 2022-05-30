ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Spuntino Continues To Innovate Denver’s Best Italian

By Daniel Weimer
303magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a small café named Spuntino opened in the Highlands in 2011, no one could have guessed what it would become. Originally a gelato shop, the space has evolved into one of Denver’s finest Italian restaurants guided by its current owners, Elliot Strathmann and head chef Cindhura Reddy. The duo had...

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
303magazine.com

The 3 Best Italian Grocers in the Denver Metro Area

No matter the dish, when extra effort is put into sourcing the highest quality ingredients, your taste buds — and ego — will be heavily satisfied, especially when it comes to Italian cooking. However, now and again, those looking to replicate classic Italian recipes like cacio e pepe or carbonara can come across a peculiar cut of meat or an odd-looking cheese. When this moment arises, especially if you are trying to cook your way through The Essentials of Italian Cooking — like me — this is the perfect time to head to one of Denver’s Italian markets. While the Denver Metro Area has several Italian markets to choose from, below are a few of our favorites. So, no matter if you are searching for a specialty pasta, artisanal butchered meat or that odd cheese to make your cacio e pepe, the three markets below have you covered.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Street Food Social: Denver’s Newest Happy Hour & Brunch Events

What brings communities together more than food? Street Food Social kicked with a bang last Thursday in Park Hill! All of your favorite local street food vendors, food trucks, restauranteurs and other Colorado small businesses came together to celebrate Denver’s food scene at Oneida Park. The evening was full of delicious smells, pours of tasty summer drinks and the sounds of live bluegrass.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

An Ultra-Fresh Take on the Suburban Ranch

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
303magazine.com

5 Jazz Clubs To Know Before the Five Points Jazz Fest

Stepping into its eighteenth year, the Five Points Jazz Festival — taking place Saturday, June 4 — is ready to deliver yet another event filled with improvisational musicality and tantalizing grooves. With the event just around the corner, here are five local venues to get you in a “sentimental mood” before and after the festival runs its course.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Denver’s Newest Restaurant Experiments With Cuisine of the American West

Located across the street from the Colorado Convention Center and distinguished Big Blue Bear lies a new haven for Denver culture and cuisine. Chef and owner Scott Schaden digs deeper into the ingredients found in our backyard to highlight product that can sometimes be overlooked. By working directly with farmers and basing his dishes on availability of the season, this chef has truly created something unique and desired. Terra is now open and is a melting pot of tastes, culture and gratification.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

Popular Bagel Shop Returns To Fort Collins After Over Two Decades

A popular bagel shop is about to have a new home in Fort Collins for the first time in over two decades. According to the Coloradoan, Einstein Bros. Bagels, the popular bagel chain that specializes in bagels and coffee submitted a building permit application to the city of Fort Collins earlier this year, with plans to open a new Northern Colorado shop this summer.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Innovate#Italian Dishes#Wine#Food Drink#El Regalo Ranch#Cavatelli#Duroc Pork Sausage#Pecorino
highlandsranchherald.net

Serving up smoked goodness in Lone Tree

Missy and Stu Robinson want to cultivate an appetite for their barbecue and for the homey, intimate place they serve it from. “Hopefully we are giving you that craveable experience where you want to come back time and time again,” Missy Robinson said. The couple opened Stuboy’s BBQ &...
LONE TREE, CO
303magazine.com

New Colorado Music You Should Know – June Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
milehighcre.com

156 Residential Units and 30,000 SQFT of Retail Coming to the Heart of Cherry Creek North

BMC Investments (BMC), a Denver-based, vertically-integrated real estate investment manager, is planning to build an eight-story apartment building with 156 luxury units and 30,000 square feet of high-end ground floor retail in Cherry Creek North at 299 Milwaukee Street. This new project will be BMC’s 8th development in Cherry Creek North and will complement BMC’s ultra-luxury St. Paul Collection. The project is currently in the predevelopment and design phase and construction will begin in mid-2023 with anticipated completion by year-end 2024.
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

It’s time to check into the newest hotel in downtown Colorado Springs!

The dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin, Colorado Springs’ newest downtown hotel, is officially open and accepting reservations! Krista Witiak visited the freshly finished property with Jim DiBiase, Director of Olive Real Estate Group, Inc., and Linda Greenwell, Director of Sales for the dual-branded hotel, and took a closer look.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9News

KBPI announces 'Birthday Bash' lineup at Red Rocks

DENVER — In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are scheduled to perform at the annual KBPI Birthday Bash this summer, concert promoter AEG Presents announced. Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, and Cherry Bombs will also join the lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tickets...
DENVER, CO
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Denver

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. I have a deep affinity for Denver. I was born there and will forever be a Broncos fan because of my time spent living near the Rocky Mountains. My bias for the Mile High City runs deep. But when the country's 19th most populous metro could only manage to place in the bottom 10 among the country's fastest cities for broadband, that's not good.
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lowe’s to open at Nine Mile Corner

The first major tenant of Erie’s Nine Mile Corner will soon open its doors to the public. On Friday, Lowe’s Home Improvement is opening its new location at 2910 Arapahoe Road. The 97,900 square foot store will feature an adjacent 27,600 square foot garden center, as well as Colorado’s first Lowe’s Tool Rental.
LAFAYETTE, CO
KDVR.com

1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show – June 18th

Where: UC Health Training Center, 13403 E Broncos Pkwy, Centennial, CO 80112. Cars. Dogs. Broncos. Food Trucks. Find it all at the 1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show, happening Saturday, June 18th!. Come check out up to 250 classic (pre-1979) cars and enjoy music, a silent auction, food trucks...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy