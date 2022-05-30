One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

According to CPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the man was found at the northwest corner of the building. Officers at the scene tried life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.

OSHP will be leading the investigation because it happened on Statehouse grounds.

OSHP said the shooting was not related to any official Statehouse business.

A large portion of the lawn at the Statehouse was blocked off Sunday night as both Columbus police and OSHP troopers investigated.

According to Columbus Police and OSHP, there is no suspect information available at this time.

An official with OSHP said they are looking for public assistance in identifying possible suspects and witnesses and ask any with tips to call 614-466-2660.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

