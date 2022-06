The fifth location of Royal Scoop Homemade Ice Cream shop opened Saturday in Vanderbilt Commons, the retail strip on Vanderbilt Beach Road just west of Collier Boulevard. Naples residents EJ and Kim Embrey are the individual owners of the new ice cream shop. The new Royal Scoop, 7273 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 25, is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily. The original Royal Scoop started scooping in Bonita Springs more than 40 years ago. In addition to its Bonita spot on Vanderbilt Drive, Royal Scoop has locations at The Pavilion in North Naples, at Berkshire Commons in East Naples, and on Fort Myers Beach. The local brand of ice cream is also served in other area stores, restaurants, country clubs and more.

NAPLES, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO