Best-Selling ‘Tuscan Cookbook’ to Be Refashioned as Australian Feature Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Happy birthday, 'Ulysses': It was Feb. 2, 1922, on the occasion of author James Joyce's 40th birthday, that his novel "Ulysses" was officially published (it had previously appeared in serialized form in the literary journal The Little Review between 1918-'20). With its stream-of-consciousness prose, sharp humor and liberal use of literary devices, the book to this day is considered a masterpiece of Modernist literature. Although "Ulysses" is annually celebrated with events and gatherings on June 16, the date on which the novel is set aka "Bloomsday," this year's centennial has inspired more ambitious merriment. In the Bay Area, for example, Joyce fans are invited to take part in Bloomsbay, a month-long series of events named for the novel's protagonist, Leopold Bloom, orchestrated by the Consulate General of Ireland, San Francisco Public Library, Mechanics' Institute, Irish Culture Bay Area, the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco and the Irish Studies Program at UC Berkeley. A blend of streaming and in-person events, Bloomsbay will serve up everything from an exhibition of books inspired by "Ulysses" at the SF Public Library's main branch (Wednesday through June 30); several discussions and presentations centered on Joyce and his masterpiece; a screening of the documentary "Shalom Ireland" and a follow-up discussion on Ireland's Jewish community and its impact on the novel (Sunday); the performance of a song cycle inspired by "Ulysses" led by Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne at Feinstein's nightclub in San Francisco (June 14); a virtual presentation by Daniel Mulhall, Ireland's ambassador to the U.S., on his book "Ulysses: A Reader's Odyssey" (June 17) and much, much more. Organizers emphasize that events are designed to appeal to Joyce worshippers as well as neophytes. You can find a complete list of events at https://irishculturebayarea.com/bloomsbay/.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO