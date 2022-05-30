ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Best-Selling ‘Tuscan Cookbook’ to Be Refashioned as Australian Feature Film (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian production and distribution firm Arcadia has begun development of non-fiction best-selling book “Stephanie Alexander and Maggie Beer’s Tuscan Cookbook” as a feature film. Envisaged in the style of “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” or “Under the Tuscan Sun,” the feature film is currently in development...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

KK, Popular Indian Singer, Dies at 53

Known as one of the most versatile singers in the country, KK sang across languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati. More from Variety. Indian Titles 'Lalanna's Song,' 'Dhuin' Acquired for North America at Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE) Indo-French Production Service Company La Fabrique Bullish on...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Best Bets: Bloomsbay Provides Month Of James Joyce

Happy birthday, 'Ulysses': It was Feb. 2, 1922, on the occasion of author James Joyce's 40th birthday, that his novel "Ulysses" was officially published (it had previously appeared in serialized form in the literary journal The Little Review between 1918-'20). With its stream-of-consciousness prose, sharp humor and liberal use of literary devices, the book to this day is considered a masterpiece of Modernist literature. Although "Ulysses" is annually celebrated with events and gatherings on June 16, the date on which the novel is set aka "Bloomsday," this year's centennial has inspired more ambitious merriment. In the Bay Area, for example, Joyce fans are invited to take part in Bloomsbay, a month-long series of events named for the novel's protagonist, Leopold Bloom, orchestrated by the Consulate General of Ireland, San Francisco Public Library, Mechanics' Institute, Irish Culture Bay Area, the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco and the Irish Studies Program at UC Berkeley. A blend of streaming and in-person events, Bloomsbay will serve up everything from an exhibition of books inspired by "Ulysses" at the SF Public Library's main branch (Wednesday through June 30); several discussions and presentations centered on Joyce and his masterpiece; a screening of the documentary "Shalom Ireland" and a follow-up discussion on Ireland's Jewish community and its impact on the novel (Sunday); the performance of a song cycle inspired by "Ulysses" led by Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne at Feinstein's nightclub in San Francisco (June 14); a virtual presentation by Daniel Mulhall, Ireland's ambassador to the U.S., on his book "Ulysses: A Reader's Odyssey" (June 17) and much, much more. Organizers emphasize that events are designed to appeal to Joyce worshippers as well as neophytes. You can find a complete list of events at https://irishculturebayarea.com/bloomsbay/.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Alexander
Person
Alexandra Burke
Person
Maggie Beer
Person
Ashley Zukerman
SFGate

The Greatest Singer on Earth Is a Double-Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot

Every once in a great while, there comes a talent so mind-blowing that it warps the fabric of human history, inspiring generations of enviers and imitators. Freddie Mercury was such a talent; so were the Beatles. And so is Tico, an 18-year-old double yellow-headed Amazon parrot who sings classic rock covers on TikTok.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Feature Film#Be Refashioned#Australian#Tuscan Cookbook#Amazon#Studiocanal#Variety Helmer Elliott#Kod
SFGate

David Cronenberg Has a Movie Idea for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson: ‘Might Be Problematic’

David Cronenberg confirmed in a recent interview with World of Reel that it was Robert Pattinson who first introduced him to Kristen Stewart, one of the stars of his latest body horror shocker “Crimes of the Future.” Pattinson was a Cronenberg muse for a brief period after leading the director’s movies “Cosmopolis” and “Maps to the Stars.” The Stewart-starring “Crimes of the Future” is Cronenberg’s first feature directorial effort since “Maps” released in 2014.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy