CARLSBAD, N.M. (WHTM) — Police are looking for three search and rescue dogs stolen from a New Mexico woman earlier this month. Dr. Kim Lark is alleging her estranged husband Jon Green stole her car and three dogs two and a half weeks ago in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She was at a hospice meeting where she’s gone every Thursday morning for the past 10 years. That’s when she heard her dogs barking.

CARLSBAD, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO