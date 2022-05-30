ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect shot and killed by Maple Heights police identified

By Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek, Dave Nethers, Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man who was shot in Cleveland by officers with the Maple Heights Police Department has died.

It happened at Buckeye Rd. and McCurdy Ave. around 4:15 a.m.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, who is investigating the use of force, preliminary indicates the officers were pursuing a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting in Maple Heights.

Neighbors on Fernway Drive say the quiet of the early morning was broken by rapid gunfire around 2 a.m.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, said she saw a car coming down the street with its lights off.  A short time later, she said all she saw were brake lights and gunfire coming from the car toward a home.

“It sounded like we were at war… It sounded like a war zone down there,” the witness told FOX 8.

The home she identified had been tagged by police where it was hit by more than 20 bullets. At least one bullet also hit the back window of a car in the driveway.

Witnesses say police were called and came to the scene, but after they left, the same car returned and more shots were fired at the house. Nobody at the home was injured.

Neighbors say they started listening to a police scanner on their phone and followed a chase from Maple Heights into Cleveland, where it ended with a crash that damaged both the suspect vehicle and a Maple Heights cruiser.

Officers shot the male suspect in the left flank, a part of the body between the ribs and hips.

Cleveland Emergency Medical Service transported the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings, of Cleveland, with a gunshot wound to University Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators say a firearm was also recovered at the scene.

No other details about the police involved shooting or how the chase ended have been released.

Cleveland Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Anthony Turner
3d ago

People have to realize that they're going to let other police come our communities . Because Cleveland don't have enough police it's dangerous look at some of these weapons our in the streets . No complaints from me .

Bumpy Johnson
3d ago

it began in Maple Heights turned into a chase you can't run from the police period.

✊? Is My Name
3d ago

This article is poorly written as it has no body and no facts except where the individual was shot in the flank area and the officer was unharmed. What crime did the individual commit? There's a few unanswered questions to adequately get an understanding.

