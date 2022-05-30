29 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

No matter the dish, when extra effort is put into sourcing the highest quality ingredients, your taste buds — and ego — will be heavily satisfied, especially when it comes to Italian cooking. However, now and again, those looking to replicate classic Italian recipes like cacio e pepe or carbonara can come across a peculiar cut of meat or an odd-looking cheese. When this moment arises, especially if you are trying to cook your way through The Essentials of Italian Cooking — like me — this is the perfect time to head to one of Denver’s Italian markets. While the Denver Metro Area has several Italian markets to choose from, below are a few of our favorites. So, no matter if you are searching for a specialty pasta, artisanal butchered meat or that odd cheese to make your cacio e pepe, the three markets below have you covered.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO