ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Mingda Magician X Review: Good 3D Printing for Beginners

By Denise Bertacchi
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago

Sometimes it’s the little things that count, like a 3D printer that can handle a full sized SD card. Or has an auto leveling system that gets it right the first time without fussing over Z height.

The Mingda Magician X is a machine that gets a lot of the little things right. Retailing for $349 at the Mingda website , it comes with an easy-to-load direct drive, an auto-leveling system that works fantastic and ports for full sized SD cards or a USB stick. It’s perfect for beginners or makers who want to spend less time with a wrench and more time printing cool stuff.

I had the Magician X out of the box, leveled and printing in about 30 minutes.That makes it easier to use than many of the best 3D printers .

Specifications: Mingda Magician X

Machine Footprint 460 x 415 x 546mm (18 x 16 x 21.5 inches)
Build Volume 230 x 230 x 260 mm (9 x 9 x 10.25 inches)
Material PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS
Extruder Type Direct Drive
Nozzle .4mm (Interchangeable)
Build Platform Coated Glass, heated
Filament Runout Sensor Yes
Bed Leveling Automatic touch sensor
Connectivity SD card, USB stick, USB-C
Interface Color LED touch screen

Mingda Magician X: Included in the box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHG7r_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Magician X comes with tools you need to get your printer set up. There’s also a spare nozzle, an extra piece of Teflon tube, and a full sized SD card. There’s also a small sample of white PLA to print your first model.

The SD card has a PDF copy of the manual, a copy of Cura 4.9 and pre-sliced .gcode test files.

The printer does not come with a scraper to remove prints or snips to cut filament, but these are easily found at your local hardware store.

Design of the Mingda Magician X

The Magician X is an attractive looking 3D printer with a slim footprint and clean lines. It has a single ribbon cable instead of bundled wires and a hidden drawer to stash your tools. It’s so quiet you’ll barely notice it running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keDCv_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I was really happy to find slots for both a full sized SD card and a USB stick – an odd thing to cheer for, unless you’ve lost a tiny microSD on the way from your computer to the printer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ir8y_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There’s other small touches that make the Magician X fun to use. It has belt tension knobs when you need to tweak the tightness, a frame that cradles the glass plate with just one clip, and a handle on top when you need to move it around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndspO_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Then there are the features that work for you behind the scenes – dual z rods for a steady print, double gears in the direct drive to smoothly load filament. I did have to tighten the grub screw holding one of those gears on early in testing, but after that the printer worked flawlessly.

The auto leveling system physically taps the bed on 16 points, and I never needed to adjust the Z height for PLA. PETG requires a bit less squish, so I did use baby steps to compensate for materials as needed.

My biggest problem with this printer is the coated glass plate, which does its job way too well. Normally, the coating on glass releases when it cools down, but this stuff keeps a strong grip on your prints. I had to chuck it in the freezer on several occasions to help remove delicate models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OFhW_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The display screen is easy to read, easy to use and has a pictogram style menu laid out in a sensible fashion.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLcTJ_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjbgi_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Mingda Magician X follows the current trend of 90% pre-assembled printers. The gantry slides on to the base and is held in place with six bolts. Electrical connections are easy to sort out, with most plugs being an inch or two from their connection point.

The final step when assembling any 3D printer is to flip the power supply switch. This Magician X shipped ready for US power and the switch is hidden inside the tool bay. The directions don’t even mention the switch, so I’m assuming they flip it for you based on the sales location.

The directions don’t mention this, but it’s always a good idea to check your parts for excessive wiggle before starting your first print. If you find any loose wheels these can be easily tightened with the provided wrench on the eccentric nuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bnjm5_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Magician X has an auto leveling system where the nozzle physically touches the build plate. The printer automatically warms up before leveling – a nice touch.

To level the printer, select Level from the main menu. After the printer warms up it will tap 16 points around the bed. I didn’t need to adjust the Z height after leveling, but there is a command if you need to tweak the settings.

Loading Filament on the Mingda Magician X

Loading a direct drive is very straightforward. Select preheat, then tap the type of filament you’re using. This machine heats fairly quickly, so you won’t be left waiting long. Insert the filament into the top loading hole on the drive. Next, tap the load button on the screen. Keep the speed set at normal and increase the amount advanced to 10mm.

Mingda recommends only going forward on their drive to avoid gumming up the extruder with a warm lump of filament. It’s good advice, and I’ve gotten into the habit of pushing filament forward only with any direct drive printer. You’re only losing a few inches of material, so it’s not a big deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRmOs_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Magician X comes with a copy of Cura 4.9.0 and directions on how to set up a custom profile. The same directions apply to using PrusaSlicer if you like. It’s similar in size to the Ender 3, so I actually used my normal Ender 3 S1 profile.

Printing on the Mingda Magician X

I started off with one of the pre-sliced test prints (a flexi deer) and the sample filament. It turned out great, but didn’t really show off what the printer can do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIcJO_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I had to print something magical, so I reached for a Wekster’s mini dude of Gandalf. It’s printed at 200% with a .2mm layer height in Polymaker Slate Grey Matte Marble. Tipping the print back at a 45% angle avoided the need for supports on his face and left his hat nice and smooth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdIhe_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I ran Maker’s Muse Calibration Castle - a torture test with lots of print in place parts and overhangs. It finished the print without issue. Printed at a .16mm layer height with Polymaker Slate Grey Matte Marble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saqCn_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cinderwing3D’s Rose Dragon turned out great in Matterhackers Quantum Pink Yellow , printed with a .2mm layer height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sikts_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I tested PETG on this small Greek Amphorae vase by 3D Gi Art. It’s printed in Matterhacker’s Translucent Blue Build Series PETG and Protopasta’s Carbon Fiber PETG, with a .2mm layer height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNRLw_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For TPU, I made a facet sphere in Tinkercad. This is Matterhackers Translucent Green Build Series TPU, printed at a .2mm layer height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnIBr_0fuitMyx00

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bottom Line

Retailing at $359, The Mingda Magician X is an easy to use, fuss free printer for makers who want a deluxe machine without the deluxe price. It’s simple to assemble, has an easy loading direct drive and an auto leveling system that nails it on the first try.

The glass bed is a bit aggressive for my tastes, but a coating of glue stick helps a bit. I do like the one clip frame that holds the print surface, making it super easy to remove for cleaning or prying off parts.

It’s not as upgradable as the Creality Ender 3 S1 and its huge ecosystem of 3rd party parts. But this is a great machine for beginners or advanced makers who don’t want to waste time tinkering with their printer.

If you’re looking for a less expensive printer with the same build size, auto leveling and direct drive, check out the Anycubic Kobra . Priced at $319, it’s an Editor’s Choice and our pick for Best Printer for Beginners .

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk review

The Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk wins the prize of the ultimate gaming desk, thanks to its 220-pound load capacity, magnetic modular design, and robust construction. It isn’t cheap, but it isn’t overly expensive either. And, it’s certainly a great value considering what you’re getting. Just be aware that you’ll have to pay more for the accessories, even the covetable desk mat.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#3d Models#3d Printers#Magician#Sd#Pla Petg Tpu#Usb C Interface Color#White Pla
yankodesign.com

This stunning beach cabin has a partial transparent design to offer the most beautiful panoramic view

Part cabin part conservatory, the Beach Cabin on the Baltic Sea by Peter Kuczia offers the most stunning panoramic views of the beach. This small gastronomy facility located in north Poland near Gdansk boasts of a simple form that fits naturally into the beach environment but stands out thanks to its bold design. The cabin comes in two parts – an enclosed space on the side, and a vast, open living/dining area that provides shelter along with an abundance of natural light. This dining area is further split into two, with one half made in the traditional style of a cabin, while the other half is constructed entirely out of glass. This glass facade gives onlookers an absolutely sublime view of the ocean, the shoreline, and even the sky above!
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Plastplan uses recycled plastic materials, transforms them into useful everyday objects

The Plastplan is a design studio that focuses on using recycled materials that are mainly plastic. The company has developed machines that can be used for recycling. The design studio based in Iceland aims to help make a sustainable planet by resolving society’s excessive use of plastic. It may not achieve the ultimate solution but every little effort matters when it comes to the planet’s future. With the idea that recycled plastic has potential, Plasplan combines the concepts of product designers Björn Steinar and Brynjólfur. With the latter’s background in mechanical engineering and computer science, the pair can work on a collection of household goods and furniture items made solely made from recycled plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Fast Company

This Japanese designer turned discarded fishing containers into groovy furniture

In the 1980s, Japan led the world in the number of fish it caught every year, but the country’s fishing industry has been declining for over two decades. Overfishing, unsustainable practices, and contaminated water from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown have depleted fishing communities and left behind a constellation of discarded materials like fishnets, buoys, and fishing containers.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

The Bogdan Collection makes use of one solid trunk of linden wood

There is something about Italian furniture that sets it apart from others. We love that furniture design can be elegant, luxurious, and modern at the same time. That is for most of the contemporary pieces we are being introduced to, like the Bogdan Collection by Studiointervallo. The studio’s founder, Andrea...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 Creative Floating Deck Designs

If you want a deck without the hassle of digging and pouring deep footings, check out these great-looking floating deck ideas. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
komando.com

Drive an older car? 6 useful gadgets to make any car smarter

Cars today come packed with all kinds of advanced technology. It’s no wonder those of us with older cars feel left out. Fortunately, car accessories can fill in the gaps and give you access to all kinds of handy new features. If you’re ready to outfit your car with...
TECHNOLOGY
Top Speed

Engineering Wonder: Home Built 10-Cylinder Radial Two-Stroke!

A home-built, 10-cylinder radial Twin-Star two-stroke engine would be impressive if it came from an established manufacturer but when it comes from the home workshop of a Czech motorcycle enthusiast, it’s off-the-scale impressive. And he even builds the rest of the motorcycle as well. Engineering Wonder: 10-Cylinder Two-Stroke Radial...
CARS
DIY Photography

Use a wine cork to replace your tripod’s missing foot

There are plenty of home décor items you can make with wine corks. But how about using them for a simple DIY project as a photographer? Adrian of aows used them to replace his tripod’s missing foot: a simple, but very useful trick. If your tripod has lost a foot as well, check out Adrian’s video to learn how to make a new one.
LIFESTYLE
hunker.com

The Best Smart Washers and Dryers of 2022

Let's face it, no one truly enjoys doing laundry. Especially when it means being tied to the house to switch out loads, re-dry clothes, and pray that those stains wash out of your jeans. When washing clothes seems like too much work and not enough play, a smart washer and dryer is the perfect solution. Smart washers and dryers come with advanced technology to upgrade your washing experience. Features like WiFi connectivity, custom cycle storage, and state-of-the-art wrinkle care are just a few of the perks of these evolved home machines.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Medical cast concept uses recycled materials and sustainable methods

When you get a broken arm or leg, one of the things that you can do to help it heal is to put the limb in a cast. They all look almost the same with their usual white color and with the material made from cement. The only thing you can do to make it look different is to have your friends sign it or even get someone to put some graffiti-like art on it so you have something nice to look at while recovering (and while it’s itching like crazy). What if there was a more interesting-looking and more sustainable option to give people a better cast experience?
ENVIRONMENT
electrek.co

CRAFTSMAN’s 14-foot V20 electric cordless pole saw hits $129, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready to finally head outside and trim your trees? CRAFTSMAN has your back with its 14-foot V20 electric cordless pole saw, which can be picked up for $129 right now at Amazon. Normally $169, this 20% discount is not only notable, but also the lowest price that we’ve seen this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
SHOPPING
BBC

University of Bristol students improve manual washing machine design

Students at the University of Bristol have been helping to improve the design of manual washing machines, which are given to refugees around the world. The new design includes a vertical drum, meaning users should find it easier when turning the crank. It is also lighter and uses less water...
ENGINEERING
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy