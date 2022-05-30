Diamond State Networks working to bring broadband internet to rural Arkansas

Delta-8 THC, a new psychoactive and mildly intoxicating hemp product, is increasingly available over-the-counter in Arkansas sold by tobacco, vape and CBD outlets, including American Shaman Kava Bar in Fayetteville. The federally legalized substance, however, is drawing regulatory scrutiny in certain states, including in Arkansas.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A solar farm company is bringing 200 construction jobs to Jackson County. Moss Solar is a Second Chance employer and will be looking for experienced equipment operators, people with construction experience, and laborers. They are willing to train inexperienced applicants in construction skills. Moss says...
The Jonesboro Public Services committee has called a special meeting for Tuesday, May 31 to discuss a proposed map that redraws the city's six wards. The new proposed ward map is based on 2020 U.S. Census population data. A recent report found that Arkansas and Tennessee residents were severely undercounted in the most recent census.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art medical facility took place in Jonesboro Wednesday morning. Soon, NEA Baptist will open its newest clinic, consisting of three parts: the Red Wolf Clinic, Urgent Care Plus, and Outpatient Imaging Services. The clinic, which was announced on May 19,...
LOWELL, Ark. — A local landscaper says his business is feeling the impact of rising gas prices. Ben Harrell is the owner of US Lawns in Northwest Arkansas. He explained that gas prices have cost the company double what it did two years ago. "That money is coming from...
NEA Baptist Health System broke ground Wednesday (June 1) on an 18,000-square-foot, multi-service clinic at the confluence of Red Wolf Boulevard and Apache Drive. The facility is being built in partnership with Haag Brown Medical Holdings. Terms of the deal were not released. It will be the first new construction...
June 1, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — Researchers from multiple Arkansas agencies conducted an eight-month study which revealed that the state’s Hispanic and Black populations had higher COVID-19 infection rates than whites. This project, which Open Forum Infectious Disease published, used seroprevalence of antibodies to COVID-19 as an...
A statewide assistance program is continuing to seek applications from Arkansans who found themselves falling behind on their mortgage and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Called the Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, the federally-funded program seeks to help Arkansas residents who are behind on their mortgages, electricity, gas...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — School is out and summer is almost here, which means a lot of people are getting ready to go on vacation. While this is fun news for many, there's something that people might not think about when packing--- this year is one of a heightened awareness for COVID.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Scholarship, funded by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is fast approaching. Students who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university in the fall need to apply by July 1, 2022. Since 2010, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery...
A THREAT TO POULTRY FARMS - According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service-- Arkansas poultry farmers produced $3.9 Billion dollars in broilers and another $443 Million dollars in Turkeys. With numbers like these, it’s pretty clear that poultry is big business in Arkansas. But concerns are rising regarding avian influenza so-called “bird flu” –which has shown up in neighboring state of Oklahoma. Dr. Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture explains the need for concern.
Four Arkansas Tech University students and one ATU graduate will be among the candidates vying for the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 this summer. Olivia Battles of Ozark, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Alli Beth King of Rison, Hannah Lomax of Russellville and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs will represent Arkansas Tech at the Robinson Center in Little Rock June 12-18.
Now that weather has heated up there's nothing more refreshing than taking a float trip on one of Arkansas' many rivers. Whether you choose to canoe, kayak, or just float on an inner tube, the natural state is the perfect place to do that. There are numerous regions that offer...
LITTLE ROCK, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will kick off his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour in Little Rock on Wednesday, June 1. Jones, who won handily in a crowded primary with over 70% of the vote, is excited to get back on the trail. The tour will bring Jones and his team to voters’ doorsteps in all 75 Arkansas counties. At each stop, Jones will walk side-by-side with Arkansans, hosting kitchen-table issues and policy conversations on front porches, working alongside real Arkansans on shifts of their jobs, and walking at least one mile (yes, literally) alongside residents of all 75 Arkansas counties.
Two area counties ranked among the three highest numbers of voter turnout in the May 24th primary election. Pike County was third on the list, with more than 40 percent of the registered voters casting a ballot last week. Montgomery County was second in the state, having 43.2 percent of voters go to the polls. The state’s largest percentage of voters who participated last week, was Searcy County, with more than 44 percent of the registered voters participating.
SEARCY, Ark. — Since 2017, Arkansas has lost more than 2,300 people to a drug overdose. You take a look at that number and see notice that it is someone's son, sister, or best friend. Now, a new program launched on Tuesday, May 31, hopes to prevent that devastating...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On election night, Tuesday, May 24, Arkansas House District 25 Republican candidate Jody Harris lost to opponent Chad Puryear by less than 10 votes. Harris asked for a recount among the three counties that make up District 25, which includes parts of Washington, Franklin,...
