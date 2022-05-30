ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Diamond State Networks working to bring broadband internet to rural Arkansas

southwestarkansasradio.com
 3 days ago

Diamond State Networks, a coalition of 13 Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, is the newest wholesale broadband provider in the state with the goal of providing high-speed internet access to 1.25...

southwestarkansasradio.com

Kait 8

200 jobs coming to Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A solar farm company is bringing 200 construction jobs to Jackson County. Moss Solar is a Second Chance employer and will be looking for experienced equipment operators, people with construction experience, and laborers. They are willing to train inexperienced applicants in construction skills. Moss says...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
kasu.org

Public Services committee to discuss new Jonesboro ward boundary map

The Jonesboro Public Services committee has called a special meeting for Tuesday, May 31 to discuss a proposed map that redraws the city's six wards. The new proposed ward map is based on 2020 U.S. Census population data. A recent report found that Arkansas and Tennessee residents were severely undercounted in the most recent census.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

NEA Baptist holds groundbreaking for new facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art medical facility took place in Jonesboro Wednesday morning. Soon, NEA Baptist will open its newest clinic, consisting of three parts: the Red Wolf Clinic, Urgent Care Plus, and Outpatient Imaging Services. The clinic, which was announced on May 19,...
JONESBORO, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
talkbusiness.net

NEA Baptist Health System breaks ground on Jonesboro clinic

NEA Baptist Health System broke ground Wednesday (June 1) on an 18,000-square-foot, multi-service clinic at the confluence of Red Wolf Boulevard and Apache Drive. The facility is being built in partnership with Haag Brown Medical Holdings. Terms of the deal were not released. It will be the first new construction...
JONESBORO, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Arkansas HAF continues to seek applications in state

A statewide assistance program is continuing to seek applications from Arkansans who found themselves falling behind on their mortgage and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Called the Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, the federally-funded program seeks to help Arkansas residents who are behind on their mortgages, electricity, gas...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

How to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Scholarship, funded by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is fast approaching. Students who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university in the fall need to apply by July 1, 2022. Since 2010, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery...
ARKANSAS STATE
redriverradio.org

Avian Flu A Concern For Arkansas Poultry Producers

A THREAT TO POULTRY FARMS - According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service-- Arkansas poultry farmers produced $3.9 Billion dollars in broilers and another $443 Million dollars in Turkeys. With numbers like these, it’s pretty clear that poultry is big business in Arkansas. But concerns are rising regarding avian influenza so-called “bird flu” –which has shown up in neighboring state of Oklahoma. Dr. Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture explains the need for concern.
Technology
Technology
Politics
Politics
Internet
Internet
arkansastechnews.com

Five ATU Representatives to Compete at Miss Arkansas

Four Arkansas Tech University students and one ATU graduate will be among the candidates vying for the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 this summer. Olivia Battles of Ozark, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Alli Beth King of Rison, Hannah Lomax of Russellville and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs will represent Arkansas Tech at the Robinson Center in Little Rock June 12-18.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
swark.today

Chris Jones For Governor Campaign Set To Launch Statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes Tour

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will kick off his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour in Little Rock on Wednesday, June 1. Jones, who won handily in a crowded primary with over 70% of the vote, is excited to get back on the trail. The tour will bring Jones and his team to voters’ doorsteps in all 75 Arkansas counties. At each stop, Jones will walk side-by-side with Arkansans, hosting kitchen-table issues and policy conversations on front porches, working alongside real Arkansans on shifts of their jobs, and walking at least one mile (yes, literally) alongside residents of all 75 Arkansas counties.
southwestarkansasradio.com

Higher voter turnout in area counties than state average

Two area counties ranked among the three highest numbers of voter turnout in the May 24th primary election. Pike County was third on the list, with more than 40 percent of the registered voters casting a ballot last week. Montgomery County was second in the state, having 43.2 percent of voters go to the polls. The state’s largest percentage of voters who participated last week, was Searcy County, with more than 44 percent of the registered voters participating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
THV11

New program aiming to reduce opioid overdoses in Arkansas

SEARCY, Ark. — Since 2017, Arkansas has lost more than 2,300 people to a drug overdose. You take a look at that number and see notice that it is someone's son, sister, or best friend. Now, a new program launched on Tuesday, May 31, hopes to prevent that devastating...
SEARCY, AR

