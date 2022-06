Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a family disturbance over the Memorial Day weekend. As a result of their investigation, 29 year old Britney Bray, of Umpire, was arrested. Deputies were dispatched to the 30,000 Road near Dierks, on Saturday. While speaking with Bray, she told authorities that she and her ex husband were traveling along Blue Ridge Road, when the incident occurred. Bray told deputies that she threw an open picket knife at the vehicle’s window. Two minor children were also in the vehicle at the time. Deputies say Bray also grabbed the vehicle’s stick shift and threw it into park, while traveling at approximately 35 miles per hour.

UMPIRE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO