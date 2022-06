A Niantic man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Madison just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, state police said, and they are asking for witnesses to come forward. State police said Aymeric Duprelatour, 49, of Niantic, was in a Subaru Forester, swerved and hit the back of a tractor-trailer that had slowed down because of a lane closure and stopped just before exit 60.

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO