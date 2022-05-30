ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay City Books – The Woman Who Writes The ‘Girls Who’ Books Takes On Greening The World

SFGate
 3 days ago

Diana Kapp likes Type 2 Fun, the kind of fun that is miserable when you are doing it, but with some distance, you remember it as satisfying. Not everyone looks for fun that isn't fun, but that is what she cares about. "I just love physical challenge," Kapp says. "I love...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Best Bets: Bloomsbay Provides Month Of James Joyce

Happy birthday, 'Ulysses': It was Feb. 2, 1922, on the occasion of author James Joyce's 40th birthday, that his novel "Ulysses" was officially published (it had previously appeared in serialized form in the literary journal The Little Review between 1918-'20). With its stream-of-consciousness prose, sharp humor and liberal use of literary devices, the book to this day is considered a masterpiece of Modernist literature. Although "Ulysses" is annually celebrated with events and gatherings on June 16, the date on which the novel is set aka "Bloomsday," this year's centennial has inspired more ambitious merriment. In the Bay Area, for example, Joyce fans are invited to take part in Bloomsbay, a month-long series of events named for the novel's protagonist, Leopold Bloom, orchestrated by the Consulate General of Ireland, San Francisco Public Library, Mechanics' Institute, Irish Culture Bay Area, the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco and the Irish Studies Program at UC Berkeley. A blend of streaming and in-person events, Bloomsbay will serve up everything from an exhibition of books inspired by "Ulysses" at the SF Public Library's main branch (Wednesday through June 30); several discussions and presentations centered on Joyce and his masterpiece; a screening of the documentary "Shalom Ireland" and a follow-up discussion on Ireland's Jewish community and its impact on the novel (Sunday); the performance of a song cycle inspired by "Ulysses" led by Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne at Feinstein's nightclub in San Francisco (June 14); a virtual presentation by Daniel Mulhall, Ireland's ambassador to the U.S., on his book "Ulysses: A Reader's Odyssey" (June 17) and much, much more. Organizers emphasize that events are designed to appeal to Joyce worshippers as well as neophytes. You can find a complete list of events at https://irishculturebayarea.com/bloomsbay/.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palo Alto, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
SFGate

California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moira Forbes
SFGate

Threats to California schools lead to three arrests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 44-year-old man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of phoning in bomb threats to five Los Angeles schools earlier this year, while separate threats against northern and southern California high schools led to the arrests of two students, authorities said. Marcus James Buchanan, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose’S El Paseo De Saratoga Explores Massive Redesign

Plans for a major retail center redevelopment in West San Jose are on track for final approval. At a Wednesday San Jose Planning Commission meeting, members approved the 10.76 acre mixed-use development known as El Paseo de Saratoga in a 9-1-1 vote. The project will demolish existing commercial buildings to pave the way for four high-rise towers east of the intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Quito Road, and north of the intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Lawrence Expressway. Commissioner Jorge Garcia voted against the project and Commissioner Charles Cantrell was absent.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Ed#Women Entrepreneurs#Freelancer#Bay City Books
SFGate

Residents Safe After Home Struck Several Times By Gunfire

Two residents were unharmed after their home was struck multiple times Monday night by gunfire, police said. A 20-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man realized their home had been shot at after hearing several gunshots around 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West Oak Street. Police said a four-door...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Google
SFGate

Driver Dies In Collision With Tractor-Trailer

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police report that a collision with a tractor-trailer killed the driver of a car Tuesday afternoon and sent a passenger to the hospital. Officers responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a collision between a car and a big-rig truck in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive just east of the Oakland International Airport, according to a news release issued Wednesday night by the San Leandro Police Department.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Downtown

OAKLAND (BCN) Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the street near downtown Oakland on Monday morning. The discovery was reported about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of 13th Street, about three blocks from Lake Merritt, according to a news release from police. Officers...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Motorcyclist Dies In Collision With Car

PACIFICA (BCN) A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Saturday morning in Pacifica, police said. The crash was reported about 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Linda Mar Boulevard and Alicante Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center but died from his injuries, police...
SFGate

Fatal Collision Closes State Route 183 West Of Salinas

The California Highway Patrol reports that a fatal collision between a tractor-trailer and a car has closed State Route 183 west of Salinas early Wednesday. Officers responded to a 12:50 a.m. report of a collision in unincorporated Monterey County on Route 183 near Cooper Road. Initial investigation found that a...
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy