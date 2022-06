On May 29, 2022 Bernice Marion Dietzel, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and sister-in-law passed away at the age of 85. She was the wife of the late Fred O. Dietzel. Bernice was born in 1936 in Abington, PA to the late Edwin and Marion Merrion. She grew up in Ephrata, PA, graduating from Millersville with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Her family all knew the words of her alma mater as she sang it frequently. Her father often joked he purchased the college to get her in and had to threaten to burn it down to get her out.

