MBTA plans Orange Line shutdown for upgrades this summer

BOSTON — Shuttle buses will replace Orange Line service this summer to allow for track and third-rail improvements, the MBTA said.

Orange Line train service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations will be suspended from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, August 28, according to transit officials.

During that time, crews will replace over 7,000 feet of track, four units of special track work, and over 2,000 feet of third rail.

“Improvements made during the acceleration at Wellington Yard will drive this project closer to completion. Once complete, riders will experience more reliable service and less disruptions on the Orange Line. The completion of the yard and maintenance facility will also further support the delivery of our new Orange Line vehicles,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “We know these kinds of diversions can be frustrating, and I want to thank our Orange Line riders for their patience as we accomplish this important work on a much faster timeline.”

Poftak says the upgrades will improve service reliability and provide a safer, more accessible environment for workers.

Shuttle buses used during the service disruption will be a combination of MBTA buses and private carrier shuttles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

