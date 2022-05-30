Golden Alert Issued For Missing Woman

BENTON, Ky. (WZTV) - It is not too often an alligator is spotted anywhere in Kentucky, but residents in Marshall County need to keep their eyes open. The Marshall County Parks Department received a report of a possible alligator sighting in a pond at Mike Miller Park in Benton on Sunday. The sighting has not been confirmed by park staff, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at this time.

BENTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO