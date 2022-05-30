ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Golden Alert Issued For Missing Woman

By ethan
q95fm.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Golden Alert was issued on Saturday for a missing woman. Lisa Estep stands...

www.q95fm.net

Comments / 0

Related
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Safety Traffic Checkpoints

Columbia, KY (June 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
Wave 3

Porch pirates could face felony charge if caught in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those who have ever been the victim of package theft will be relieved to learn that something is being done to address this annoying issue, as there is now a law aimed at deterring and penalizing so-called “porch pirates.”. Thieves are so brazen that they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
foxlexington.com

Cellphone scams, scammers continue to harass central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scammers continue to ask, threaten, demand, and coarse Kentuckians of their money. Kentucky sheriff’s offices, police departments, postal workers, and government officials have all issued separate warnings about trending scams over the last few weeks. FOX 56 has reported on issues such as...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are asking for help in identifying the person in the picture above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen car investigation, according to a post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s Facebook page. The car was stolen...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Shirt
WLKY.com

'Porch Pirate Bill' becomes law in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being hard hit by porch pirates in recent years, residents in several South Louisville neighborhoods began installing security cameras and Ring doorbells. Dozens of people, like Amy Sprinkle who lives on Franelm Road, were targeted by thieves. "I had a notification it had been delivered...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Warning of possible alligator sighting in Kentucky

BENTON, Ky. (WZTV) - It is not too often an alligator is spotted anywhere in Kentucky, but residents in Marshall County need to keep their eyes open. The Marshall County Parks Department received a report of a possible alligator sighting in a pond at Mike Miller Park in Benton on Sunday. The sighting has not been confirmed by park staff, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at this time.
BENTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Militia leader who pointed rifle at Kentucky police is convicted, faces prison time

The leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been convicted of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration, officials said. A federal jury found John F. Johnson, who goes by “Grandmaster Jay,” guilty on Friday on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Sunday in a statement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
SCDNReports

Kentucky Mom Accused of Murder-For-Hire Plot

Kentucky Mom Accused of Murder-For-Hire PlotKentucky Mugshot. A Kentucky woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband. Kentucky EMT Arrested for Criminal Abuse of Toddler.
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky announces free fishing days

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday that from June 4 to June 5, you don’t need a permit to fish! This is part of a state initiative to increase fishing and wildlife tourism. Several communities around the state are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, […]
WTVQ

Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 11.21%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. According to the state, 7,140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday along with 37 new deaths. The state says the total number of people who have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 15,945.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Yard Sale is returning to Kentucky this week. The sale begins Wednesday, June 2, and continues until Sunday, June 5. The 18th annual event begins just outside of Paducah and continues to the Ohio state line all following the historic Kentucky Highway 68.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy