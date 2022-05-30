Golden Alert Issued For Missing Woman

Kentucky State Troopers with Post 11 in London are continuing to investigate the deadly deputy-involved shooting that took place in Laurel County on Tuesday afternoon. The Laurel County Coroner was called to a home along Taylor Bridge Road at around 1:30 PM where a deputy had shot and killed a suspect.
Columbia, KY (June 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
Man in Kentucky Arrested After Intoxicated Child Found in HomeScreenshot. A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged after police discovered an 8-year-old boy inside of his home under the influence of alcohol.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those who have ever been the victim of package theft will be relieved to learn that something is being done to address this annoying issue, as there is now a law aimed at deterring and penalizing so-called “porch pirates.”. Thieves are so brazen that they...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scammers continue to ask, threaten, demand, and coarse Kentuckians of their money. Kentucky sheriff’s offices, police departments, postal workers, and government officials have all issued separate warnings about trending scams over the last few weeks. FOX 56 has reported on issues such as...
PINE KNOT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the funerals continue daily for the victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, there is an effort underway to get the father of one of the victim’s to be released from a federal prison in McCreary County to attend his daughter’s funeral.
Kentucky State Police Investigate Body Found in Levisa Fork RiverSCDN Graphics Department. Prestonsburg, KY. – Kentucky State Police is conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was located in the Prestonsburg area of Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are asking for help in identifying the person in the picture above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen car investigation, according to a post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s Facebook page. The car was stolen...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being hard hit by porch pirates in recent years, residents in several South Louisville neighborhoods began installing security cameras and Ring doorbells. Dozens of people, like Amy Sprinkle who lives on Franelm Road, were targeted by thieves. "I had a notification it had been delivered...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A decades-long Kentucky National Guardsman and JCPS assistant principal is recovering in Texas after an accident that left him paralyzed while on deployment for the Kentucky National Guard. Major John Rock's wife Angela tells WLKY that after nearly two decades with the Kentucky National Guard and...
Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute. The iconic movie line that goes, "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water" is from Jaws and refers to sharks and the OCEAN. Well, with a tip of the hat to author Peter Benchley, who...
BENTON, Ky. (WZTV) - It is not too often an alligator is spotted anywhere in Kentucky, but residents in Marshall County need to keep their eyes open. The Marshall County Parks Department received a report of a possible alligator sighting in a pond at Mike Miller Park in Benton on Sunday. The sighting has not been confirmed by park staff, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at this time.
The leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been convicted of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration, officials said. A federal jury found John F. Johnson, who goes by “Grandmaster Jay,” guilty on Friday on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Sunday in a statement.
Kentucky Mom Accused of Murder-For-Hire PlotKentucky Mugshot. A Kentucky woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband. Kentucky EMT Arrested for Criminal Abuse of Toddler.
Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. I think it is especially cool when a famous person just shows up at a local restaurant like Dennis Quaid did a couple of years ago. He had a very specific reason for being in Evansville - Love.
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday that from June 4 to June 5, you don’t need a permit to fish! This is part of a state initiative to increase fishing and wildlife tourism. Several communities around the state are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. According to the state, 7,140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday along with 37 new deaths. The state says the total number of people who have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 15,945.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Yard Sale is returning to Kentucky this week. The sale begins Wednesday, June 2, and continues until Sunday, June 5. The 18th annual event begins just outside of Paducah and continues to the Ohio state line all following the historic Kentucky Highway 68.
