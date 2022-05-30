ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Shooting victim accused of causing crash that killed motorcyclist in NW Harris Co.

By Jeff Ehling
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oUo1_0fuilsVB00

A motorcyclist is dead after he was struck by a man who was trying to drive to the hospital after being shot in northwest Harris County.

It was a complicated scene overnight that involved a fatal crash and a shooting about four miles away, according to officials.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said that there was some sort of disturbance at a home in the 11600 block of Walnut Dale Court.

At that location, deputies said two men and a woman were shot, and another woman was pistol-whipped.

Deputies said one of the men, identified as Kenneth Anderson, managed to get into a Cadillac STS and attempt to drive himself to the hospital.

Investigators said Anderson was losing blood from the gunshot wound when he came to the intersection at Hollister and Highway 249 at a high rate of speed.

At the intersection, deputies said Anderson failed to control his speed and made an abrupt lane change, hitting the back of a motorcycle stopped at the red light.

Due to the impact, the man on the motorcycle was ejected from his bike, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The motorcycle operator was separated from the motorcycle, and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene. So he is deceased on scene," Lt. Simon Cheng said. "The Cadillac STS traveled off the roadway east, crashed through a fence and ended up in a grassy field."

Deputies said there was a woman and a 5-year-old girl, who was not restrained, in the car at the time of the crash. All three occupants were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Anderson was charged with endangering a child and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Anderson also had an active warrant for evading in Fort Bend County.

The investigation into the shooting and crash is ongoing.

Comments / 10

Related
kingwood.com

Suspect arrested for hit & run on Lake Houston Parkway

Suspect arrested for hit & run on Lake Houston Parkway. On May 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 16700 block of W Lake Houston Pkwy in reference to a hit and run crash. The victim reported that a black Chevy Pickup ran the red light, t-boned his vehicle and fled the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Officer sustains cuts, prisoner complains of back pain after involved in crash during jail transport

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being involved in a traffic accident while transporting a prisoner to a jail facility. According to HPD, the officer was transporting a detainee to the Harris County Joint Processing Center around 11:45 a.m. when his patrol vehicle collided with a black Ford SUV at the intersection of Louisiana and Leeland.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motorcycle Crash#Violent Crime#Nw Harris Co#Walnut Dale Court#Cadillac
truecrimedaily

Man accused of robbing someone at gas station gets run over by woman trying to escape

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A suspected robber was fatally shot and run over by a witness who was reportedly trying to escape the scene. On Thursday, May 26, at 2:30 p.m., Houston Police responded to a shooting at a gas station at 3941 Fondren Road and located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot to death at southwest Houston hotel

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found at 6978 Windwater Parkway near the Southwest Freeway about 10:55 a.m. Monday morning. Police said that the identity of the woman, 46, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Police release surveillance video of suspect in taco shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released surveillance video to help identify a suspect who shot and killed a man while waiting for tacos in his car. Houston police said that Mark Aguilar, 23, was shot and killed near a taco truck at the 7000 block of Irvington Boulevard on Sunday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman struck by bullet while driving in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while driving in downtown Houston Tuesday. It happened near the 400 block of Franklin Street around 11:40 p.m. According to R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department, the woman was driving and then felt pain in her...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Mugshots: 35 Suspected drunk drivers arrested Memorial Day weekend

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive Law Enforcement presence to reduce the number of Driving While Intoxicated related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries. Throughout this period,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy