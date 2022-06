Lockesburg, ARK–Lockesburg enjoyed an event for the second time in recent years, after a previously long hiatus—a high school graduation. Legacy Academy, Sevier County’s private Christian School in Lockesburg, held its second ever commencement on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the gymnasium on its campus. The evening included a video salute of memories of each graduate, a recording of counsel and advice from teachers, and a charge to the graduates from school founder, Chad Gallagher. Valedictorian Gracie Tucker and Salutatorian Daniel Williams also gave remarks. Gallagher said, “It was an exciting night to celebrate the accomplishments of these graduates and to honor their efforts and celebrating the next phase of their lives beginning. For the school, it was a rewarding experience as we continue to see the vision of Christian education in our area come into full fruition.”

3 HOURS AGO