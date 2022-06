In the past couple of days, fans have spotted Lil Baby hanging around Drake‘s hometown of Toronto. The 6God seemingly confirms that Lil Baby is in the city paying hi ma visit in his recent livestream with Stake. The duo recently performed together at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal where Drake surprised the crowd during Lil Baby’s set. In his Twitch livestream from his Toronto mansion, Drake confirmed that Lil Baby is hard at working recording music, “My brother Lil Baby’s in the studio right now, he’s cooking up, we’re working.” He later added that the 24-year-old rapper would be joining him on some gambling later.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO