Charlottesville, VA

State of the program: Virginia men’s lacrosse

By Zach Carey
streakingthelawn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021-2022 athletic year starts to come to an end for the Virginia Cavaliers, we at Streaking the Lawn will be running a state of the program series for the numerous athletic programs that are a part of the university. For starters, I’ll take a look at the...

www.streakingthelawn.com

streakingthelawn.com

Virginia baseball is headed to Greenville

Up until this week, it appeared as if the Virginia Cavaliers would be hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional for the 10th time in school history, but losses to Florida State and Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament mean Virginia will begin the Road to Omaha away from home. As it...
GREENVILLE, VA
big945.com

Virginia man reels in 47-pound black drum off Jennette’s Pier

C.J. Newcomb of Victoria, Virginia had a successful morning fishing off Jennette’s Pier this week as he reeled in a whopping 47-lb black drum on the morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. According to staff at Jennette’s Pier, anglers are also catching bluefish and puffers on this hot, sunny...
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

VOTER GUIDE | Virginia voters head to the polls June 21

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginians will head to the polls June 21, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, to elect their party’s nominees for U.S. congressional seats, as well as the Manassas City Council. Democrats are holding one primary for the 8th congressional district, as well as for the Manassas City Council. Republicans are having a primary for congressional districts 2, 3, 6 and 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
visitshenandoah.org

Visit Bedford, a Scenic Mountain Destination

One of the most scenic mountain destinations in Virginia is Bedford, Virginia. There you can climb to what once was believed to be the highest peak in Virginia, gaze upon said peak (and its sisters), honor the sacrifice of thousands of soldiers, splash around in Virginia’s second largest lake, and so much more.
BEDFORD, VA
Virginia Business

FOR THE RECORD JUNE 2022

Richmond-based Dominion Energy Inc. asked the State Corporation Commission for permission in early May to increase Virginia residential customer bills by about $9 a month to account for rising fuel prices. According to federal data, Virginia already has high electric bills. Dominion cited dramatic increases in fuel prices stemming from the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine as reasons it needs to charge more to cover what’s known as the “fuel factor” component of its electric rates. A $9 increase would raise the typical residential customer bill by about 7%, wrote Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. (VirginiaBusiness.com)
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Budget includes money for Hurley, paying off debt on Central Virginia Training Center

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico supervisors honor retired radio host

Retired Richmond-area radio host Kirby Carmichael was honored at the Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting May 24. As a tribute to Carmichael’s career, Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton strolled down to the microphone to a compilation of 1960s-era songs, including The Temptations’ “My Girl” and The Elgin’s “No Time For Tears.” Carmichael could be seen wiping a tear and singing along from his seat in the front row.
RICHMOND, VA
RichmondBizSense

Retired Altria executive lists Varina estate with 9-acre pond for $4.3M

One of the pricier residential listings to hit the local real estate market so far this year has come in the form of a 38-acre estate with water views near Sandston. Listed May 26 for $4.3 million, the Eberhard Pond estate includes a 7,300-square-foot house and the 9-acre namesake pond. The property is at 3535 Meadow Road on the north side of Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico County.
SANDSTON, VA
RichmondBizSense

Frozen dessert chain Vampire Penguin plunges into Chesterfield

The second location of a penguin-themed frozen dessert concept has opened in the region. A new Vampire Penguin store opened in early May at 14822 Hull Street Road in western Chesterfield near Moseley. Vampire Penguin serves so-called “shaved snow,” which is a creamy shaved ice dessert that features toppings and...
CHESTERFIELD, VA

