HEAT ALERT: Hot, hazy, and humid for Tuesday in New York City

WHAT'S NEW: High heat and humidity on Tuesday. A backdoor cold front will drop temps by at least 15 degrees on Wednesday. Showers and storms will arrive from our Northwest by Wednesday afternoon/ evening.

WHAT'S NEXT: A frontal system will bring a chance for showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be near seasonable into the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says Tuesday will see hot, hazy and humid conditions.

Overnight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows near 74.

Tuesday - HEAT ALERT: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid. Highs near 94. Lows near 68.

Wednesday - WEATHER TO WATCH: Partly sunny and warm. Chance for evening showers and storms. Highs near 77. Lows near 62.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance for showers. Highs near 79. Lows near 63.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm, chance for showers. Highs near 76. Lows near 61.

Saturday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs near 78. Lows near 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 78. Lows near 64.