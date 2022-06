DeWitt, N.Y. -- Police are seeking the public’s help locating an injured puppy that was stolen from an animal shelter in DeWitt Thursday. An 8-10 week old male pitbull, named Dumbo, was taken from his kennel during a burglary at the CNY Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in DeWitt on May 26, according to a news release from DeWitt police.

DEWITT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO