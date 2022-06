Rather than 600 miles, the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 felt more like 600 minutes – and every minute of it was a thrill. OK, the race didn’t actually last 10 hours. But it was five hours and 13 minutes, and its 619.5 miles run (due to two overtime restarts) made it the longest race by distance in NASCAR history. Denny Hamlin prevailed in the end after 17 of 37 starters did not finish the race, giving the 41-year-old his 48th career victory.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO