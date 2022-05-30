ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Getting to Know John Feyen: Candidate for Larimer County Sheriff in 2022

By Jonson Kuhn
 3 days ago
Jonson Kuhn | North Forty News Meet John Feyen: he’s running for Larimer County Sheriff and with as long as he’s been serving the community throughout his various positions, (of which there have been many) [...] This post Getting to Know John Feyen: Candidate for Larimer County Sheriff in 2022 previously appeared...

CBS Denver

Fort Collins Police Officer Valeri Pedraza Arrested Twice In Two Days

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services says one of its officers was arrested twice over Memorial Day weekend in connection to allegations of domestic violence. FCPS Officer Valeri Pedraza, 31, was initially arrested on May 29 after being accused of third degree assault resulting in minor injuries. Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the initial call and charged Pedraza with domestic violence due to her alleged connection with the victim. When an individual is arrested on charges involving domestic violence in Larimer County the court automatically issues protection orders to limit contact with the victim(s). According to...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley Police Looking For Cole Graves, Considered Armed & Dangerous

UPDATE: Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police want to find a man they consider armed and dangerous. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on May 30 for a weapons call. They say a neighbor was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted the suspect, identified as Cole Graves, 33. Graves then pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at...
GREELEY, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

